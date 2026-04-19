For the first time, rising rookie Trick Williams has won championship gold on the main roster.

In his WrestleMania debut Sunday night, Williams defeated Sami Zayn to win the WWE United States Championship. With the win, Williams joins Jacob Fatu, John Cena, Kalisto, and Samoa Joe as Superstars to win/retain the United States Championship in their first career WrestleMania match.

The two Superstars have been feuding since the Jan. 2 episode of Friday Night Smackdown, after Williams interrupted a fiery Zayn promo. Once Zayn defeated Carmelo Hayes to regain the United States Championship on March 27, a future WrestleMania match between the two became very clear. Smackdown GM Nick Aldis promised Williams a WrestleMania match prior to Zayn’s victory, setting up the clash between the two.

In the weeks leading up to the ‘Showcase of the Immortals’, rap superstar Lil Yachty joined the side of Williams in the feud. The two even teamed up to release a diss-track on Zayn, titled ‘Gingerbread Man‘.

“Trick, you showed up four months ago and everyone was talking about you like you were the future of this industry. I was the first one to agree with them,” Zayn told Williams on the Smackdown before WrestleMania. “You know what you’ve shown me in the last four months? Not a whole lot.

“You’ve shown me that you have a great entrance, you’ve got a catchy catchphrase, and you can draw up a decent diss track. Congratulations, but you know what you haven’t showed me? You haven’t showed me anything where it counts, in this ring, when it matters, Trick.”

Former WR South Carolina WR is new United States Champion

Williams has certainly now showed Zayn something in the ring, and is the new United States Champion. The victory for Williams adds more fuel to the fire that this crop of NXT call-ups could very well go down as one of the best of all time. While Williams won the United States title, Je’Von Evans was a participant in the Intercontinental Championship ladder match and Oba Femi defeated Brock Lesnar.

Winning his first championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All is the culmination of a long and winding journey for Williams. The Columbia, SC native played college football at Hampton and South Carolina before signing with WWE in Feb. 2021. Williams made his WWE debut on the Sept. 14, 2021 episode of WWE NXT, and quickly emerged as one of the most charismatic personalities on the entire roster.

Over the course of his NXT career, Williams won the NXT Championship twice, won the NXT North American Championship, and won the TNA Championship. It was a no-brainer for Williams to be a member of this year’s NXT call-ups, and he has more than proven that he is worthy of being on the main roster.