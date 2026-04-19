WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 2: Roman Reigns releases cryptic tweet ahead of main event match against CM Punk

Ahead of his WrestleMania 42 Night 2 main event match against CM Punk Sunday night, Roman Reigns has released a cryptic tweet.

“No More Words. No More Lies. No More Hypocrisy. Tonight We Just Fight,” Reigns wrote on X.

Sunday night’s match will mark Reigns’ 11th main event bout at WrestleMania. He is seeking his seventh World Championship victory, and first world title reign since he dropped the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL Night 2.

No More Words.

No More Lies.

No More Hypocrisy.

Tonight We Just Fight.#WrestleMania — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 19, 2026

Roman Reigns is seeking seventh world championship victory

The feud between the two future Hall of Famers began on the Feb. 2 episode of Monday Night Raw, just days after Reigns won the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble. It was the second Royal Rumble match victory of his career (2015).

“I could pick you because you’re the biggest star available. I could, yeah,” Reigns told Punk. “I could pick you because you’re on Netflix and you’re on the best show. I could, but no. I’m picking you because I hate you. I’ve always hated you. And WrestleMania’s going to be the best day of my life because in the main event, you will acknowledge me.”

Over the following weeks, Punk and Reigns exchanged jabs at each other. One of these jabs, in which Punk told Reigns he would bury him next to his deceased father (Sika), caught the attention of Reigns’ cousins. The Usos confronted Punk on the March 9 episode of Raw, which led to Jimmy Uso punching Punk in the mouth. Punk returned the favor to Reigns the following week, which led to Reigns completely dismantling Punk on March 23.

On Reigns’ second-to-last appearance on Raw before WrestleMania, Punk power bombed Reigns through the announce table at Madison Square Garden. The icons then met in a final, heartfelt promo on April 13, in which both Superstars promised to bring home the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

Reigns is looking to add CM Punk to the prestigious list of names that he has defeated in WrestleMania matches. The list includes The Big Show, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Daniel Bryan, Drew McIntyre, Edge, Kane, Randy Orton, Sheamus, Triple H, and The Undertaker.