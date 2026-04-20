WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 2: Danhausen ruins The Miz's moment, hits former WWE champion with iconic John Cena move

The Miz did not make the card for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas but that didn’t stop him from trying to get his WrestleMania moment on Sunday. Danhausen had other plans.

Ahead of the Night 2 main event between CM Punk and Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship, WrestleMania host John Cena made his way to the ring to announce the official attendance. The Miz, who faced Cena in the WrestleMania 27 main event, crashed the ring alongside Kit Wilson, demanding time for his WrestleMania moment.

Before The Miz could truly get going on the stick, Danhausen’s music hit. He hit the ring with several mini Danhausens, much to the displeasure of The Miz and Wilson. Once in the ring, Wilson pushed over one of the mini Danhausens, who then hit Wilson below the belt. They jumped on Wilson before The Miz cleared everyone out of the ring.

That left The Miz in the middle of the ring with Danhausen, who hit him in the groin. With Cena standing the corner of the ring, Danhausen brought out a little Five Knuckle Shuffle, of course, not before cursing The Miz first.

Danhausen has cursed another WWE superstar

It was certainly a WrestleMania moment, though for Danhausen, not The Miz. Danhausen segments have a way of making you speechless, and this was no different. Cena could only laugh as he turned his attention to getting the Allegiant Stadium crowd ready for the main event.

Next up, it’s Punk and Reigns with the biggest prize in the company on the line. It’s been a deeply personal feud that has a chance to produce an all-time classic.