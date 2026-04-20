Rhea Ripley defeated Jade Cargill Sunday night at WrestleMania 42 Night 2 to win the WWE Women’s Championship. Ripley becomes a two-time WWE Women’s Champion with the win, and now boasts four Women’s Championship wins in WWE. She is one of 14 women in company history to achieve that feat.

The finish of the match came as Cargill’s ‘Baddies’, Michin and B-Fab, were foiled by Iyo Sky. Ripley then hit Cargill with a Riptide for the win.

MAMI IS THE NEW WWE WOMEN'S CHAMPION!!! 🏆



A fourth World Title for @RheaRipley_WWE!



Stream #WrestleMania LIVE RIGHT NOW on the @espn app!



➡️ https://t.co/jKAIj8nxxt pic.twitter.com/Ows7A0WKQT — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2026

Ripley earned the match at WrestleMania after winning the Women’s Elimination Chamber match at February’s Elimination Chamber PLE. She is now 4-1 in singles matches for women’s championships at WrestleMania, and has won four in a row.

An opportunity to face Cargill at WrestleMania 42 was on the line in the Chamber, as Women’s Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan chose to face Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer in Las Vegas. Ripley last eliminated Tiffany Stratton to set up the clash with Cargill.

Rhea Ripley is now a four-time WWE women’s champion

The two first met face-to-face on the March 6 episode of Friday Night Smackdown. During this confrontation, Ripley promised to defeat Cargill at WrestleMania.

“When that bell rings, you can flex all you want. It doesn’t matter, because I am going to fight,” Ripley said. “I’m gonna take that title from you, and I’m going to take it with force. There’s not a damn thing you can do about it.”

Following another heated confrontation on the following week of SmackDown, Cargill recruited fellow SmackDown members Michin and B-Fab to help her take down Ripley. The group beat down the Australia native on both the March 20 and March 27 episodes of SmackDown, which led to Ripley’s former tag team partner Iyo Sky making the save on April 3.

This backfired for Sky, however, as the group jumped the former Women’s World Champion and forced Rilpey to watch on the April 6 episode of Monday Night Raw. This took the feud to a completely new level. Iyo Sky ended up getting her payback Sunday night, however, and Rhea Ripley is now the new WWE Women’s Champion.