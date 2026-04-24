The morning of the opening day of the 2026 NFL Draft was dominated by what appeared to be a legit confrontation between NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt and WWE’s Seth Rollins on Good Morning Football.

After Brandt and Rollins exchanged back and forth jabs, Rollins took off his earpiece and stormed off set. This awkward confrontation set social media ablaze, with many wondering whether it was real or staged. The two friends revealed Friday morning that the back-and-forth on Thursday was indeed, staged.

Friday morning’s episode of Good Morning Football, which emanated from Pittsburgh outside of Acrisure Stadium, opened with Brandt and Rollins facing off. The two then screamed and hugged, revealing that the argument was all a ‘work’.

Kyle Brandt and Seth Rollins back together on Good Morning Football.



nobody on the production team knew it was a work between them, especially Kyle Brandt’s co-hosts. pic.twitter.com/a0igoT3T7M https://t.co/aaFx1DNgnj — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 24, 2026

“I’ve never been more proud of you in my entire life, Kyle,” Rollins said with a laugh.

Brandt, Rollins heard from Hall of Famers and ‘high-ranking officials’ over incident

Brandt revealed that he received messages from many people over the incident, including a first ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer.

“It was one of the strangest days of my life,” Brandt said. “Really hard. I have huge respect for all of those who have [been a heel in wrestling]. Holy crap. I’m half of what I used to be. The texts I’ve gotten over the past 24 hours… I had a Pro Football Hall of Famer text me yesterday being like ‘oh my god, what the heck was that?'”

Staying on that wavelength of having people up in arms, Rollins revealed that a ‘high ranking official’ within WWE reached out to him over the incident.

“I had a very, very high ranking official in my own company, I won’t name names, send me a voice note making sure that he didn’t have to get involved with Good Morning Football,” Rollins said. “I don’t know what the plan was, I don’t know what he was thinking.”

‘Argument’ stemmed over comparisons between NFL, WWE

During a segment on Thursday, Brandt and Rollins went back and forth for minutes when discussing Aaron Rodgers. During this portion of the conversation, Brandt threw a few jabs at the six-time World Champion.

“Rodgers was winning games in his forties, and none of them were predetermined,” was just one of the jabs Brandt threw towards Rollins.

Rollins was then asked about whether it was more impressive to be playing in the NFL at age 42 or wrestling at WrestleMania at age 39. This was when his demeanor changed, and he became visibly aggravated.

“You say it’s not personal, but it’s starting to feel a bit personal, to be honest with you,” Rollins said. “The bottom line is that wrestling at WrestleMania is more difficult than playing in the NFL at 42, especially if we’re talking about Aaron Rodgers at the quarterback position. These guys don’t get hit. They’re protected. They don’t get hit. They go down when they want. WrestleMania’s not like that.”

Seth Rollins marched off set following final jab from Kyle Brandt, which mentioned his wife

This was when Brandt doubled down on his take, disregarding how hard it is to be a professional wrestler. Disrespecting a professional wrestler by claiming that what they do isn’t hard is always a fast track to really pissing one off.

“I love wrestling and have watched it my whole life, but I’m not going to sit here on the NFL’s Network and dignify this question. The NFL at 42 vs. wrestling at 39… the NFL at 32 is more impressive than wrestling at 39. The NFL at 22 is more impressive than wrestling at 39. Any seventh round pick tonight can go off the top rope.”

This was the final straw for Rollins. He then sat up and began to take his earpiece off.

“Yeah, you know what? I don’t really appreciate this,” Rollins said. “I don’t have to do this. I don’t have to be on your show. I do want to be here, but not when I’m treated like this. I don’t have to do this. You want to steal every segment? That’s your thing.”

Before the WWE Superstar could valiantly march off the set, however, Brandt got one more jab in. This time, it involved Rollins’ wife, reigning Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.

“Seth’s going to go, but maybe we can get Becky in here,” Brandt said with a chuckle. “Maybe she can actually win something for us. That’s how it works for you guys, so maybe she can do the segment.”

As we all know now, this was all an elaborate ruse. If their goal was to accrue as many eyes as possible on the eve of the 2026 NFL Draft, they more than succeeded.