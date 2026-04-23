An infuriated Seth Rollins stormed off the set of Good Morning Football Thursday morning, just hours before the 2026 NFL Draft gets underway in Pittsburgh.

Rollins, a die-hard Chicago Bears fan, has been a reoccurring guest on the show over the past few months. While rehabbing from a shoulder injury he suffered during last October’s Crown Jewel: Perth PLE, Rollins has joined Brandt, Manti Te’o, and the rest of the crew multiple times to discuss the NFL. This was no different on Thursday.

However, repeated jabs from host, Kyle Brandt, led to Rollins walking off the set during the show.

If @WWERollins was acting, he did a great job. pic.twitter.com/gFtMtNKPj9 — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) April 23, 2026

Brandt and Rollins went back and forth for minutes when discussing Aaron Rodgers. During this segment of conversation, Brandt threw a few jabs at the six-time World Champion. “Rodgers was winning games in his forties, and none of them were predetermined,” was just one of the jabs Brandt threw towards Rollins.

Rollins was then asked about whether it was more impressive to be playing in the NFL at age 42, or wrestling at WrestleMania at age 39. This was when his demeanor changed, and he became visibly aggravated.

“You say it’s not personal, but it’s starting to feel a bit personal, to be honest with you,” Rollins said. “The bottom line is that wrestling at WrestleMania is more difficult than playing in the NFL at 42, especially if we’re talking about Aaron Rodgers at the quarterback position. These guys don’t get hit. They’re protected. They don’t get hit. They go down when they want. WrestleMania’s not like that.”

This was when Brandt doubled-down on his take, disregarding how hard it is to be a professional wrestler. Disrespecting a professional wrestler by claiming that what they do isn’t hard is always a fast track to really pissing one off.

“I love wrestling and have watched it my whole life, but I’m not going to sit here on the NFL’s Network and dignify this question. The NFL at 42 vs. wrestling at 39… the NFL at 32 is more impressive than wrestling at 39. The NFL at 22 is more impressive than wrestling at 39. Any seventh round pick tonight can go off the top rope.”

This was the final straw for Rollins, who sat up and began to take his earpiece off.

“Yeah, you know what? I don’t really appreciate this,” Rollins said. “I don’t have to do this. I don’t have to be on your show. I do want to be here, but not when I’m treated like this. I don’t have to do this. You want to steal every segment? That’s your thing.”

Before the WWE Superstar could valiantly march off the set, however, Brandt got one more jab in. This time, it involved Rollins’ wife, reigning Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.

“Seth’s going to go, but maybe we can get Becky in here,” Brandt said with a chuckle. “Maybe she can actually win something for us. That’s how it works for you guys, so maybe she can do the segment.”

If the segment between Kyle Brandt and Seth Rollins was just a work (a planned confrontation), boy was it a good one. The opening day of the 2026 NFL Draft has kicked off with a bang, and hopefully those fireworks carry-over into the next three days of the Draft.