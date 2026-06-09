Wyatt Hendrickson baffled by lack of Gable Steveson callout at RAF: 'You must not want the belt'

Wyatt Hendrickson and Gable Steveson are bound to wrestle at some point at Real American Freestyle. Right? Well, Steveson made his RAF debut and called out a couple of wrestlers not named Hendrickson.

To the regular fan, that’s interesting considering Hendrickson is the current heavyweight champion, beat Steveson in the 2025 NCAA finals and is going for another World Team here in 2026. Steveson is making his UFC debut in July but returned to the wrestling mat to chase glory in Real American Freestyle simultaneously.

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Hendrickson recently sought after Tristan Wirfs, the star OT of the Tampa Bay Bucs, after the latter expressed an interest in wrestling for the first time since his high school days. But now, Hendrickson is curiously calling out Steveson, or at least, questioning why the 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist is avoiding him.

“I think because he’s a really high-level athlete in the NFL, they’re probably not going to want him (to do it), and I’ve heard that’s kind of the holdup,” Hendrickson told On3. “More than that, Gable won his match the other day, and I mean, yeah, he looked all right, but I don’t know how I feel about it after that match. It kind of makes me really want to just wrestle him off the bat, and just beat his butt. He was talking about these other wrestlers. I’m like, man, you must just not want the belt. Like, why? It only makes sense that you want to be the best. Let’s do it.”

Hendrickson had his issues with Steveson in college when he was at Air Force and the Minnesota Golden Gopher trounced the field. But in 2025, out in Philadelphia, trailing 4-2 in the third period, Hendrickson (then of Oklahoma State) landed the biggest takedown of his life with 21 seconds left to beat Steveson 5-4.

It denied Steveson of a third NCAA title in his return to college wrestling after pursuits of the NFL. Since then, Steveson took the MMA route and is ready for the UFC. But with a return to RAF on a wrestling mat, many naturally assumed Hendrickson and Steveson would clash once again.

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While nothing is booked, fans can rest on the fact that this match is likely to happen, especially if Hendrickson remains the champion. First things first, Hendrickson takes on rival Mason Parris at Final X on June 19th for the 2026 World Team spot. Steveson will fight on UFC 329 on July 11th, headlined by Conor McGregor’s return after a five-year absence.