Wyatt Hendrickson moves past 'cheap shot' from Mason Parris, ready for 2026 World Championships

Wyatt Hendrickson was reborn on the wrestling mat at Final X Friday night. He defeated Mason Parris two matches to none to claim the 125 KG spot for Team USA.

After losing to Parris three out of four times in their careers, Hendrickson edged him out in a wild first match and then controlled Match 2 to claim the spot.

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There were some moments after the whistle in match two, with Parris hitting a leg lace after the whistle and Hendrickson was certainly not a fan. While he called it out, Hendrickson gave Parris his props, but he’s out to be the best in the world, not just domestically.

“Yeah, Mason Parris is one of the most agile heavyweights, definitely in the US … but I also know how to wrestle to those positions a little bit,” Hendrickson said. “He’s a big boy, he’s strong, but I was able to kind of capitalize where I knew I had a better scrambling ability. Wrestling the best guys in the world at Oklahoma State, I mean, I’m prepared for those situations.”

Hendrickson didn’t appreciate the “cheap shot” at the end of Match 2. But he’s already looking ahead to the 2026 World Championships.

“Yeah, one of those scrambles I tweaked my knee a little bit and I kind of tweaked my knee a little bit and I heard the whistle blow, of course, and so I kind of relaxed for a second, tried to stand up and he rips it again, and so I understand he wants to be the best in the world too, but I mean, it was kind of cheap shot,” Hendrickson said. “Because he knew the match was over. He was just trying to get something else to show he had more in the tank, but he didn’t. I beat him fair and square two times.”

Hendrickson maintained he had to stay “locked in” to beat Parris this time around. But with another trip to Worlds on tap, he wants to make this one count rather than have an early exit.

“This is just a stepping stone for me,” Hendrickson said. “Last year, my goal was just to make a World team. This year, my goal is to win worlds. My training is guided a lot differently with that mindset. I’m not just trying to beat everyone in the USA. I know I’m the best wrestler in the USA, but I’m also the best wrestler in the world. I need to make that my overarching goal (Amir Hossein) Zare is a good wrestler. I hope he’s ready. I’m coming for that world title spot.”