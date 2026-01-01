Xfinity clears the air surrounding NASCAR involvement amid shift to O'Reilly Auto Parts Series
Xfinity is clearing the air on its involvement with NASCAR after the company’s second national division change its name from NASCAR Xfinity Series to NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. On X/Twitter, Xfinity Racing shared a meme that had a man saying, “Thank you for changing my life,” to the Xfinity Series logo. That led to a fan replying that they hope it’s not a “goodbye” for Xfinity.
“We’re still a Premier Partner of the NASCAR Cup Series, a team sponsor of [23XI Racing] , have the Xfinity 500 for fall [Martinsville Speedway], & the Xfinity Fastest Lap Award, for all three national series,” Xfinity Racing replied. “It’s only a farewell for that part.”
In February 2025, Comcast renewed its sponsorship with NASCAR, but dropped its sponsorship of the Xfinity Series after the 2025 season. The company wanted to focus more on Xfinity’s “Premier Partner” sponsorship of the Cup Series.
“We’re not just entering year 11 of our partnership. We’re embarking on year one of a renewed relationship with NASCAR filled with fresh energy and exciting opportunities to enhance the competition on the track in a way that has never been done before, and continue to connect with fans in new and engaging ways,” Matt Lederer, Vice President of Brand Partnership & Engagement at Comcast, said in a statement at the time, per Dustin Long NBC Sports.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Ethan Grunkemeyer
PSU QB hitting portal
- 2New
Oregon leaves no doubt
Updated CFP bracket
- 3
CFP Quarterfinals
CGD makes picks
- 4Trending
Whit Weeks
Announces future at LSU
- 5
Arch Manning prediction
Paul Finebaum calls his shot
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Xfinity spent 11 seasons as NASCAR’s second series entitlement sponsor
Xfinity was the entitlement sponsor of NASCAR’s second series since 2015. The series had had its share of name changes since its inaugural season in 1982, including the Budweiser Late Model Sportsman Series, Busch Grand National Series, Busch Series, and Nationwide Series.
In August of last year, NASCAR announced that the series would be renamed to the O’Reilly Auto Sports Series. The name change made its debut today (Jan. 1), and the multi-year sponsorship includes promotional opportunities and brand integrations with The CW Network.
“Like the great sport of NASCAR, O’Reilly Auto Parts was born in America and built on the hard work and drive of passionate people,” NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell said in a statement. “This new partnership allows us to continue to fuel that passion for the next generation of NASCAR’s stars and fans while celebrating the journey we’ve been on together for decades.”