Yaxel Lendeborg drafted by Golden State Warriors: Analysis, contract details, more

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. He’s now set to begin his pro career!

As a member of the Class of 2020, Lendeborg was not ranked, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He played high school basketball at Pennsauken HS in New Jersey. His journey is a long one.

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To improve his grades, he entered a dual-enrollment program at Camden County Community College (N.J.) before returning to his high school program. He signed to play college basketball at Arizona Western and played there from 2020-23. Lendeborg transferred to UAB in 2023 and played there until 2025, when he finally arrived at Michigan and became one of the best players in the country.

Lendeborg was a beast in all 40 games last year, helping the Wolverines win a national title. He averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and shot 51.5% from the floor and 37.2% from three-point range.

At the NBA Combine, Lendeborg measured with a 7-foot-3.25 wingspan and a max vertical of 32 inches. He also jumped 25.5 inches from a standing position before completing interviews with multiple top teams.

Dybantsa will now get ready to sign his first NBA contract. The four-year deal is set to be worth $28.1 million, according to Spotrac.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Yaxel Lendeborg

On3 NBA Draft expert James Fletcher III evaluated Lendeborg’s potential ahead of the draft. His projections might’ve been higher than actual draft placement.

Yaxel Lendeborg’s college tape and analytic mold would project him closer to the top of the class than where he will ultimately land, showing the ability to bounce from a mid-major center to national championship-winning small forward in one offseason,” Fletcher said. “His age is a major talking point as the oldest player in this tier, but his young basketball career suggests that some traits could continue to improve, like his shooting and media training.”

Still, one has to like the tape on Lendeborg, especially if he’s given time to develop in a pro system. Granted, he’s older than most of the other top players in the draft class, but the well-traveled forward has gotten better at every stop.

“His journey is one of the most unique in the history of our sport,” Michigan head coach Dusty May told Craig Melvin on TODAY April 7. “It’s been special coaching him because he had no idea what he was capable of or how good he is. It all just happened in such a short period of time for him that you couldn’t predict this.”