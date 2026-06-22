Yaxel Lendeborg reacts to Dallas Mavericks hiring Dusty May: 'He better pick me up'

Both Dusty May and Yaxel Lendeborg are heading to the same place after winning a national championship at Michigan — the NBA. May was hired by the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, while Lendenborg will hear his name called at the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday.

Exactly where the Big Ten Player of the Year will end up is unknown. He certainly has a specific destination in mind, though, joking when speaking to the media.

“I’m going to tell him he better pick me up,” Lendeborg said of May’s hiring in Dallas. “If he doesn’t, I’m going to be mad, I might block him.”

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Lendeborg only spent one season at Michigan under May. There was some thought of entering the 2025 NBA Draft, even after committing to the Wolverines. May fought hard to keep Lendeborg in the college game. And the move paid off in a big way, both for the player and the team.

Which is why more than one Michigan player should be taken in the first round. Lendeborg did say possibly playing for May is something he has already discussed with now-former teammates. All of them appear to be on board with the idea if the draft falls that way.

“It would be amazing being able to stick with him,” Lendenborg said. “I know me and Morez (Johnson) and Aday (Mara), we all talk about it. We’re going to be happy for him regardless. But if we all get an opportunity to play there, it would be awesome… I’m just super proud of him and glad that he got what he wanted.”

As things stand, the Mavericks own the No. 9 and No. 30 overall picks. In the latest mock draft from On3’s James Fletcher, Dallas selects Arizona guard Brayden Burries. But this came before May was hired, potentially changing things.

Fletcher does have all three Michigan men going in the lottery. Mara is the first one off the board at No. 11, immediately followed by Johnson. Lendeborg is the final of the trio to be selected, going to the Charlotte Hornets.

May being a part of the equation in Dallas might change things. Nobody knows Lendeborg or the other two better than May. New Mavs president Masai Ujiri and general manager Mike Schmitz have to feel like they’re getting a great coach and a huge help for Tuesday night.