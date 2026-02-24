Zach Ertz is expected to be cleared around Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Ertz suffered a torn ACL in December during his latest season with the Washington Commanders.

“Three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz plans to play a 14th NFL season and is expected to be cleared right around Week 1, per sources,” Pelissero wrote on Twitter/X. “Ertz is 2 months into rehab from a torn ACL. He ranks 5th in catches and 8th in yards among TE in NFL history, including 50-504-4 in 13 games in 2025.”

At the time, Ertz was visibly emotional regarding his injury. But ahead of a 14th season, the veteran tight end is expected to be good to go and ready to play.

Where he will play is anyone’s guess right now. Ertz is currently a free agent after signing a one-year deal to return to Washington ahead of the 2025 season.

The impact, even in a down year for Washington, was evident late season. Head coach Dan Quinn noted the ripple effect of Ertz’s injury at the time.

“Tough news,” Quinn said. “He has meant a lot to our team both on and off the field.”

As Pelissero noted, Ertz ranks Top 10 all-time in catches and yards among tight ends in NFL history. A former second round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013 out of Stanford, Ertz quickly established himself as one of the premier tight ends at his position.

A key member of the Super Bowl LII champions, Ertz caught the game-winning touchdown for the Eagles in a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots. He then set career highs the next year with 116 catches, 1,163 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 yards per catch. At the time, that was the NFL-record for catches in a single season by a tight end until Trey McBride of the Arizona Cardinals broke it this year (125).

Ertz was traded midseason in 2021 to the Cardinals and played there through 2023. After becoming a practice squad member of the Detroit Lions at the end of 2023, nearly making a surprise appearance in the postseason, Ertz signed with the Commanders in 2024.