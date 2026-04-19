Zachariah Branch arrest: Details emerge on former Georgia, USC WR charges ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Details surrounding the arrest of former Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch have been revealed. This comes after Branch was arrested early Sunday morning in Athens Clarke County on two possible misdemeanor charges.

These charges included: Obstructing Public Sidewalks/Streets, as well as Prowling and Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer. He later posted a combined $39 bond shortly before 4 a.m.

“A male, later identified as Zacharia Branch, continued to stand on the sidewalk without making an attempt to move,” the police report reads, via NFL insider Tom Pelissero. “I continued to give Zacharia Branch verbal commands to move from blocking the sidewalk and advised that if he did not, he would receive a citation for blocking the sidewalk. Zacharia Branch smirked, then stepped backwards and to the right, then remained standing upon the public sidewalk, so as to obstruct, hinder, and impede free passage upon the sidewalk as well as impede free ingress/egress to or from the adjacent places of business.

“Due to those actions and Zacharia Branch’s failure to comply with multiple verbal lawful commands, he was placed under arrest for misdemeanor Obstruction of LEO and received a citation for Obstructing Public Sidewalks.”

Branch is expected to be a day two NFL Draft pick later this week. However, it’s unclear how the situation could impact his draft stock.

Branch finished his junior season with 811 receiving yards for six touchdowns in his first and now only season with the Bulldogs. He transferred into the program after a two-year stint at USC and then declared for the 2026 NFL Draft in January.

During his career, Branch caught 159 passes for 1,634 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s also a return specialist on both punt and kickoff. On special teams, Branch has totaled 83 returns (both punt and kickoff) for a total of 1,338 yards and two touchdowns. Both scores came during his freshman season at USC.

The 2026 NFL Draft is set to be held in Pittsburgh from April 23 through April 25. Day two will feature rounds 2-3 will be held on Friday.

On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this report.



