Zane Smith No. 38 team caught making unapproved adjustment, NASCAR ejects car chief at Phoenix

Ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix on Sunday evening, one team has been penalized. Zane Smith was found making an unapproved adjustment to the underbody of his car during practice and pre-qualifying adjustments. His car chief has been ejected from the race.

So the No. 38 car will be without Will Norris, the car chief, on Sunday night. Meanwhile, Zane Smith will have to start at the tail of the field and perform a drive-through penalty after taking the green flag.

Prior to his penalty, Zane Smith was scheduled to open up on Row 12. He had earned that spot in qualifying, set to start next to AJ Allmendinger. You can view more on the qualifying order (pre-penalty) below.

Joey Logano claims pole at Phoenix

Joey Logano won the pole for the Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway, setting the tone for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race. Almost a full month into the young season, the drivers are looking to build on the early momentum or rebound after a trip to COTA.

The Cup Series drivers are set to start racing Sunday at 3:30 pm ET on FS1, with 500 laps around NASCAR’s first mile track of the year. It is the second race scheduled for the track over the weekend, with the Craftsman Truck Series off the schedule for a couple of weeks now. The slate starts on Saturday, with the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race from Phoenix starting at 7:30 pm ET on CW.

Full running order:

Row 1: Joey Logano | Kyle Larson

Row 2: Austin Cindric | Daniel Suarez

Row 3: Ryan Blaney | Ross Chastain

Row 4: Carson Hocevar | Tyler Reddick

Row 5: William Byron | Josh Berry

Row 6: Denny Hamlin | Christopher Bell

Row 7: Ryan Preece | Ty Gibbs

Row 8: John H. Nemechek | Michael McDowell

Row 9: Chris Buescher | Shane Van Gisbergen

Row 10: Connor Zilisch | Chase Briscoe

Row 11: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. | Riley Herbst

Row 12: AJ Allmendinger | Zane Smith

Row 13: Austin Dillon | Chase Elliott

Row 14: Austin Hill | Bubba Wallace

Row 15: Kyle Busch | Todd Gilliland

Row 16: Anthony Alfredo | Erik Jones

Row 17: Ty Dillon | Cody Ware

Row 18: Noah Gragson | Cole Custer

Row 19: Brad Keselowski

NASCAR Cup Series

The NASCAR season is now fully underway, as Week 4 kicks off with the first mile track. With 33 races scheduled for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series this season, there are sure to be plenty of twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.

Tyler Reddick currently leads the Cup Series standings through three weeks, taking the checkered flag every race to start the season. His 23XI teammate Bubba Wallace sits in second, with Chase Elliott currently sitting in third place.

No longer looking to make a playoff bracket down the final stretch of the season with cut races, NASCAR has adopted the Chase system for this season. In the Cup Series, that means 16 drivers battling from Race 27 on for the championship.

On3’s James Fletcher III also contributed to this report.