Missouri EDGE Zion Young has heard his name called in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Baltimore Ravens selected him in the second round.

Young spent two years at Mizzou after transferring from Michigan State. He is coming off the best season of his career in 2025 when he had 42 total tackles, including 16.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 tackles for loss. He took on a larger role in the pass rush after recording 5.5 TFLs and 2.5 sacks in 2024, along with 42 sacks.

Prior to his arrival in CoMo, Young appeared in 12 games as a sophomore at Michigan State in 2023. He had 26 tackles that year, including 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, before entering the transfer portal.

As the pre-draft process went along, Young generated plenty of buzz as one of the top EDGE prospects in a loaded position group. ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. projected him to go No. 25 overall in his final two-round mock draft just over a week before the draft got underway from Pittsburgh.

Young played high school football at Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1,026 overall player and No. 76-rated EDGE recruit from the 2022 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Zion Young

In a deep draft at the position, Zion Young emerged as a highly touted EDGE prospect thanks both his physical traits and his production at Missouri. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein noted the power with which Young plays, which make him especially valuable when stopping the run. However, there are areas he can improve, such as his pursuit speed and his range as a rusher.

“Long, well-built edge rusher with the size, strength and temperament engineered for trench battles at the next level,” Zierlein wrote. “Young is a fiery alpha who brings immense energy to the field and locker room. He majors in block destruction using base power and aggression to play through opponents. He extends and locks out as an edge-setter and sheds when needed, but his pursuit speed and range are average.

“He has the power to bull rush or drive through edges, but lacks instincts and variety in his rush approach. His NFL pressure production will lag behind without better go-to moves and counters. Young’s physical tools and rugged demeanor give him a chance to be an instant run-stopping upgrade with average rush.”