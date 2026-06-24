Zuby Ejiofor drafted by Atlanta Hawks: Analysis, contract details, more

St. John’s forward Zuby Ejiofor heard his name called on Monday night during the 2026 NBA Draft, as the Atlanta Hawks selected him with the No. 23 overall pick.

Ejiofor arrived at St. John’s as one of the top transfers in the country. He originally committed to Kansas. According to the Rivals Industry Rankings for the 2022 cycle, he finished as the No. 46 overall prospect nationally, the No. 8 power forward in the class and the top sixth ranked player in the state of Texas.

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One of the more exciting players in college basketball, Ejiofor heads to the NBA after three seasons at St. John’s. The former Red Storm leader entered the draft viewed as one of the top front-court prospects available, and now begins the next chapter of his career at the professional level.

Moreover, Ejiofor entered college with enormous expectations, but it took him a minute to live up to them. Last season was his best at the collegiate level, as he averaged 16.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

At the NBA Draft Combine, Boozer measured 6-foot-7.5 barefoot and weighed 245 pounds. He also posted a 7-foot-2 wingspan and a 8-foot-11 standing reach.

As the No. XX overall selection in the 2026 NBA Draft, Ejiofor is projected to sign a four-year rookie-scale contract worth approximately $17.3 million, according to Spotrac.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Zuby Ejiofor

On3’s James Fletcher III believes Ejiofor’s résumé and skill set make him one of the more intriguing prospects in the class: “Zuby Ejiofor provides great defensive tools at the center position, developing each season as an offensive hub at St. John’s,” Fletcher III said. “His ability to translate offense to the next level remains a question mark, but the defense offers an immediate skill to bring onto the floor.”

Meanwhile, On3 national basketball analyst Jamie Shaw praised Ejiofor’s physicality, among other traits: “Strong and physical build. Is productive, especially rebounding,” Shaw wrote. “Has good hands. Lacks explosion. Average length. Not a rim protector. Scores best facing the basket, receiving the pass off movement.

“Can rip through for a dribble or two toward the rim. Raw offensively. Does not slide feet well. Scores off offensive boards. Good motor. Plays with a go-get-it type mentality. A double-double threat.”