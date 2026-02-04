2026 EDGE Joey Quinn commits to Oklahoma State

La Grange Park (Ill.) Mount Carmel three-star EDGE Joey Quinn announced on Tuesday evening that he has committed to Oklahoma State.

Quinn is a former Vanderbilt commit. He came back on the board in October and is now headed to Stillwater, announcing his decision on National Signing Day eve.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder is the No. 101 EDGE and No. 31 player in Illinois in the 2026 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He ranks No. 1,115 overall.

Quinn is coming out of one of the most high-profile high school football programs in the Midwest. In 2025, Mount Carmel went undefeated at 15-0 and finished as the No. 1 team in Illinois, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings. The Caravan also ranked as the No. 26 team nationally.

The addition of Quinn gives Oklahoma State and new head coach Eric Morris a 21st high school pledge in the 2026 cycle. The Cowboys had to re-tool their incoming class following the midseason firing of longtime head coach Mike Gundy.

More on Oklahoma State’s 2026 class

Of the 16 prospects that OSU signed back in December, JUCO three-star linebacker Taurean Davis is the headliner. He ranks as the No. 30 JUCO prospect headed back to the Division I level.

The top high school prospect is a familiar name to Oklahoma high school football fans. Jenks (Okla.) three-star running back Kaydin Jones was one of the best players in the state last fall, carrying one of the top programs in the state. He’s now the No. 548 prospect overall.

Jones previously decommitted from the Cowboys, pledged to Kansas, then flipped back to OSU on December signing day. He was tabbed as Rivals’ Player of the Year in Oklahoma by Andy Villamarzo:

“Jones was the workhorse for a Trojans team that lost just once in the regular season and scored 530 points, just one point shy of the program record. During the season, Jones finished carrying the ball 265 times for 2,001 yards and scored 41 touchdowns. Catching the ball out of the backfield, Jones hauled in 38 receptions for 403 yards and scored five times. Jones set numerous school records during the regular season, which included the single game rushing yards (445), touchdowns in a contest (eight scores) and all-purpose yards in a game (549).”

Other top signees in the class include: Bixby (Okla.) three-star cornerback Braeden Presley, Carthage (Mo.) three-star EDGE Landon Bland, Mesquite (Texas) Horn three-star offensive tackle Kole Seaton, Sammamish (Wash.) Skyline three-star wide receiver JT Weir and Arlington (Texas) three-star interior offensive lineman Eli Holbrook.

The full Oklahoma State class can be seen here.