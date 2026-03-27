2026 Georgia 4-star CB commit Chace Calicut visiting Syracuse

Houston (Texas) North Shore four-star cornerback Chace Calicut made a commitment to Georgia back in June, but his status has been in limbo due to a felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case. That case was dismissed in January.

The top unsigned recruit in the 2026 cycle is now set to visit Syracuse this weekend, On3’s Pete Nakos confirms. Calicut told Rivals’ Haydn Hollin that he has not decommitted from the Bulldogs.

Calicut is the No. 324 overall prospect and No. 38 cornerback in the 2026 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He also finished as the No. 42 player in Texas.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder did not play during his senior season at North Shore last fall. He made his commitment to Kirby Smart and UGA in the summer, choosing the SEC program over Texas, Michigan and a wave of other offers.

“I picked Georgia because of the program, the way they work and how they do things in Athens. It is different from other places I have seen,” Calicut told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “They work, they take no days off and the coaches will be on you always. The coaches at Georgia will not kiss anyone’s butt and that is the kind of coaches I want to play for. Georgia treats you like a zero-star and you have to earn it, and I love that.”

Calicut committed to Georgia on June 27. He was arrested and charged less than a month later. Those charges were dismissed on Jan. 8.

As of now, he remains a member of Georgia’s top-five recruiting class, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. The Bulldogs’ 2026 haul features 20 other blue-chippers.

Syracuse.com’s Javon Edmonds first reported Calicut’s planned visit to the ACC program. The Orange signed the No. 33 class nationally, headlined by four-star wide receiver Calvin Russell, the No. 62 overall prospect in the cycle. Calicut would check in as the No. 2 high school player in the class, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.