2026 McDonald's All American Game boys roster revealed
The 2026 McDonald’s All American Game will be played in Phoenix on March 31 and the boys roster has officially been unveiled.
Per usual, 24 of the top prospects in the nation have been tabbed to the illustrious event and split into two teams: East and West. The roster was released on Monday afternoon.
The first McDonald’s All American Game took place in 1977. Alums of the prestigious competition include Michael Jordan, Isiah Thomas, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, etc.
Below is a breakdown of the 24 players that are set to compete.
2026 McDonald’s All-American Game Roster
EAST
SG Jordan Smith Jr.
School: Paul VI Catholic (Va.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 3 NATL. (No. 1 SG)
Status: Uncommitted
SF Anthony Thompson
School: Western Reserve Academy (Ohio)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 7 NATL. (No. 3 SF)
Status: Signed with Ohio State
PG Deron Rippey Jr.
School: Blair Academy (N.J.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 8 NATL. (No. 2 PG)
Status: Committed to Duke
SF Bruce Branch III
School: Prolific Prep (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 10 NATL. (No. 4 SF)
Status: Uncommitted
PG Tay Kinney
School: Overtime Elite (Ga.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 16 NATL. (No. 3 PG)
Status: Signed with Kansas
C Adonis Ratliff
School: Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 17 NATL. (No. 1 C)
Status: Signed with USC
C Toni Bryant
School: Southeastern Prep (Fla.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 19 NATL. (No. 2 C)
Status: Signed with Missouri
C Darius Ratliff
School: Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 21 NATL. (No. 4 C)
Status: Signed with USC
SF Jaxon Richardson
School: Southeastern Prep (Fla.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 26 NATL. (No. 9 SF)
Status: Uncommitted
PF Latrell Allmond
School: Petersburg (Va.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 29 NATL. (No. 3 PF)
Status: Signed with Oklahoma State
SG Jasiah Jervis
School: Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 31 NATL. (No. 9 SG)
Status: Signed with Michigan State
PG Darius Bivins
School: Bishop O’Connell (D.C.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 74 NATL. (No. 11 PG)
Status: Uncommitted
WEST
SF Tyran Stokes
School: Rainier Beach (Wash.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1 NATL.
Status: Uncommitted
PF Cam Williams
School: St. Mary’s (Ariz.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2 NATL. (No. 1 PF)
Status: Signed with Duke
SG Caleb Holt
School: Prolific Prep (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 4 NATL. (No. 2 SG)
Status: Uncommitted
SF Christian Collins
School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 5 NATL. (No. 2 SF)
Status: Uncommitted
SG Jason Crowe Jr.
School: Inglewood (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11 NATL. (No. 4 SG)
Status: Signed with Missouri
CG Brandon McCoy
School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 13 NATL. (No. 1 CG)
Status: Uncommitted
SF Caleb Gaskins
School: Columbus (Fla.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 14 NATL. (No. 6 SF)
Status: Committed to Miami
SG JJ Andrews
School: Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 18 NATL. (No. 5 SG)
Status: Signed with Arkansas
C Arafan Diane
School: Iowa United Prep (Iowa)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 20 NATL. (No. 3 C)
Status: Committed to Houston
SF Maximo Adams
School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 23 NATL. (No. 8 SF)
Status: Committed to North Carolina
SF Austin Goosby
School: Dynamic Prep (Texas)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 32 NATL. (No. 10 SF)
Status: Committed to Texas
PF Quinn Costello
School: The Newman School (Mass.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 40 NATL. (No. 5 PF)
Status: Signed with Michigan