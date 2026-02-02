2026 McDonald's All American Game boys roster revealed

The 2026 McDonald’s All American Game will be played in Phoenix on March 31 and the boys roster has officially been unveiled.

Per usual, 24 of the top prospects in the nation have been tabbed to the illustrious event and split into two teams: East and West. The roster was released on Monday afternoon.

The first McDonald’s All American Game took place in 1977. Alums of the prestigious competition include Michael Jordan, Isiah Thomas, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, etc.

Below is a breakdown of the 24 players that are set to compete.

2026 McDonald’s All-American Game Roster

EAST

SG Jordan Smith Jr.

School: Paul VI Catholic (Va.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 3 NATL. (No. 1 SG)

Status: Uncommitted

SF Anthony Thompson

School: Western Reserve Academy (Ohio)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 7 NATL. (No. 3 SF)

Status: Signed with Ohio State

PG Deron Rippey Jr.

School: Blair Academy (N.J.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 8 NATL. (No. 2 PG)

Status: Committed to Duke

SF Bruce Branch III

School: Prolific Prep (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 10 NATL. (No. 4 SF)

Status: Uncommitted

PG Tay Kinney

School: Overtime Elite (Ga.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 16 NATL. (No. 3 PG)

Status: Signed with Kansas

C Adonis Ratliff

School: Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 17 NATL. (No. 1 C)

Status: Signed with USC

C Toni Bryant

School: Southeastern Prep (Fla.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 19 NATL. (No. 2 C)

Status: Signed with Missouri

C Darius Ratliff

School: Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 21 NATL. (No. 4 C)

Status: Signed with USC

SF Jaxon Richardson

School: Southeastern Prep (Fla.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 26 NATL. (No. 9 SF)

Status: Uncommitted

PF Latrell Allmond

School: Petersburg (Va.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 29 NATL. (No. 3 PF)

Status: Signed with Oklahoma State

SG Jasiah Jervis

School: Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 31 NATL. (No. 9 SG)

Status: Signed with Michigan State

PG Darius Bivins

School: Bishop O’Connell (D.C.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 74 NATL. (No. 11 PG)

Status: Uncommitted

WEST

SF Tyran Stokes

School: Rainier Beach (Wash.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1 NATL.

Status: Uncommitted

PF Cam Williams

School: St. Mary’s (Ariz.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2 NATL. (No. 1 PF)

Status: Signed with Duke

SG Caleb Holt

School: Prolific Prep (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 4 NATL. (No. 2 SG)

Status: Uncommitted

SF Christian Collins

School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 5 NATL. (No. 2 SF)

Status: Uncommitted

SG Jason Crowe Jr.

School: Inglewood (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11 NATL. (No. 4 SG)

Status: Signed with Missouri

CG Brandon McCoy

School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 13 NATL. (No. 1 CG)

Status: Uncommitted

SF Caleb Gaskins

School: Columbus (Fla.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 14 NATL. (No. 6 SF)

Status: Committed to Miami

SG JJ Andrews

School: Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 18 NATL. (No. 5 SG)

Status: Signed with Arkansas

C Arafan Diane

School: Iowa United Prep (Iowa)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 20 NATL. (No. 3 C)

Status: Committed to Houston

SF Maximo Adams

School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 23 NATL. (No. 8 SF)

Status: Committed to North Carolina

SF Austin Goosby

School: Dynamic Prep (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 32 NATL. (No. 10 SF)

Status: Committed to Texas

PF Quinn Costello

School: The Newman School (Mass.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 40 NATL. (No. 5 PF)

Status: Signed with Michigan