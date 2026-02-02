2026 McDonald's All American Game girls roster revealed
The 2026 McDonald’s All American Game will be played in Phoenix on March 31 and the girls roster has officially been unveiled.
Per usual, 24 of the top prospects in the nation have been tabbed to the illustrious event and split into two teams: East and West. The roster was released on Monday afternoon.
The inaugural girls McDonald’s All American Game took place at Madison Square Garden in 2002. Alums of the prestigious competition include Candace Parker, Maya Moore, Elena Delle Donne, Skylar Diggins and Breana Stewart.
Below is a breakdown of the 24 players that are set to compete.
2026 McDonald’s All-American Game Roster
EAST
CG Saniyah Hall
School: Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1 NATL.
Status: Signed with USC
PG Kate Harpring
School: Marist (Ga.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2 NATL. (No. 1 PG)
Status: Signed with North Carolina
PF Olivia Vukosa
School: Christ the King Regional (N.Y.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 5 NATL. (No. 2 PF)
Status: Signed with UConn
CG Savvy Swords
School: Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 10 NATL. (No. 3 CG)
Status: Signed with Kentucky
SG Jordyn Jackson
School: Sidwell Friends (D.C.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11 NATL. (No. 4 SG)
Status: Signed with Maryland
PG Autumn Fleary
School: McDonough (Md.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 15 NATL. (No. 3 PG)
Status: Signed with Duke
SG Olivia Jones
School: Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 16 NATL. (No. 7 SG)
Status: Signed with Vanderbilt
SG Lola Lampley
School: Lawrence Central (Ind.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 17 NATL. (No. 8 SG)
Status: Signed with LSU
PF Lilly Williams
School: Howell (Mich.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 19 NATL. (No. 3 PF)
Status: Signed with Michigan State
CG Jenica Lewis
School: Johnston (Iowa)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 21 NATL. (No. 5 CG)
Status: Committed to Notre Dame
CG Emily McDonald
School: Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 36 NATL. (No. 7 CG)
Status: Signed with Kentucky
SG Addison Nyemchek
School: Red Bank Catholic (N.J.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 50 NATL. (No. 19 SG)
Status: Signed with Indiana
WEST
CG Jerzy Robinson
School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 3 NATL. (No. 2 CG)
Status: Committed to South Carolina
PF Oliviyah Edwards
School: Elite Sports Academy (Wash.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 4 NATL. (No. 1 PF)
Status: Signed with Tennessee
SG McKenna Woliczko
School: Archbishop Mitty (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 6 NATL. (No. 1 SG)
Status: Signed with Iowa
SG Trinity Jones
School: Bolingbrook (Ill.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 7 NATL. (No. 2 SG)
Status: Signed with Clemson
SG Brihanna Crittendon
School: Riverdale Ridge (Colo.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 8 NATL. (No. 3 SG)
Status: Committed to Texas
PG Maddyn Greenway
School: Providence Academy (Pa.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 9 NATL. (No. 2 PG)
Status: Signed with Kentucky
SG Jacy Abii
School: Liberty (Texas)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 12 NATL. (No. 5 SG)
Status: Signed with Notre Dame
CG Bella Flemings
School: William J. Brennan (Texas)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 13 NATL. (No. 4 CG)
Status: Signed with Duke
SG Addison Bjorn
School: Park Hill (Mo.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 14 NATL. (No. 6 SG)
Status: Signed with Texas
SG Ashlyn Koupal
School: Wagner (S.D.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 23 NATL. (No. 9 SG)
Status: Signed with Nebraska
PF Cydnee Bryant
School: Centennial (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 32 NATL. (No. 6 PF)
Status: Signed with Kansas
PG Aaliah Spaight
School: Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 42 NATL. (No. 5 PG)
Status: Signed with Texas