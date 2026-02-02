2026 McDonald's All American Game girls roster revealed

The 2026 McDonald’s All American Game will be played in Phoenix on March 31 and the girls roster has officially been unveiled.

Per usual, 24 of the top prospects in the nation have been tabbed to the illustrious event and split into two teams: East and West. The roster was released on Monday afternoon.

The inaugural girls McDonald’s All American Game took place at Madison Square Garden in 2002. Alums of the prestigious competition include Candace Parker, Maya Moore, Elena Delle Donne, Skylar Diggins and Breana Stewart.

Below is a breakdown of the 24 players that are set to compete.

2026 McDonald’s All-American Game Roster

EAST

CG Saniyah Hall

School: Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1 NATL.

Status: Signed with USC

PG Kate Harpring

School: Marist (Ga.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2 NATL. (No. 1 PG)

Status: Signed with North Carolina

PF Olivia Vukosa

School: Christ the King Regional (N.Y.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 5 NATL. (No. 2 PF)

Status: Signed with UConn

CG Savvy Swords

School: Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 10 NATL. (No. 3 CG)

Status: Signed with Kentucky

SG Jordyn Jackson

School: Sidwell Friends (D.C.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11 NATL. (No. 4 SG)

Status: Signed with Maryland

PG Autumn Fleary

School: McDonough (Md.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 15 NATL. (No. 3 PG)

Status: Signed with Duke

SG Olivia Jones

School: Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 16 NATL. (No. 7 SG)

Status: Signed with Vanderbilt

SG Lola Lampley

School: Lawrence Central (Ind.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 17 NATL. (No. 8 SG)

Status: Signed with LSU

PF Lilly Williams

School: Howell (Mich.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 19 NATL. (No. 3 PF)

Status: Signed with Michigan State

CG Jenica Lewis

School: Johnston (Iowa)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 21 NATL. (No. 5 CG)

Status: Committed to Notre Dame

CG Emily McDonald

School: Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 36 NATL. (No. 7 CG)

Status: Signed with Kentucky

SG Addison Nyemchek

School: Red Bank Catholic (N.J.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 50 NATL. (No. 19 SG)

Status: Signed with Indiana

WEST

CG Jerzy Robinson

School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 3 NATL. (No. 2 CG)

Status: Committed to South Carolina

PF Oliviyah Edwards

School: Elite Sports Academy (Wash.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 4 NATL. (No. 1 PF)

Status: Signed with Tennessee

SG McKenna Woliczko

School: Archbishop Mitty (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 6 NATL. (No. 1 SG)

Status: Signed with Iowa

SG Trinity Jones

School: Bolingbrook (Ill.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 7 NATL. (No. 2 SG)

Status: Signed with Clemson

SG Brihanna Crittendon

School: Riverdale Ridge (Colo.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 8 NATL. (No. 3 SG)

Status: Committed to Texas

PG Maddyn Greenway

School: Providence Academy (Pa.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 9 NATL. (No. 2 PG)

Status: Signed with Kentucky

SG Jacy Abii

School: Liberty (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 12 NATL. (No. 5 SG)

Status: Signed with Notre Dame

CG Bella Flemings

School: William J. Brennan (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 13 NATL. (No. 4 CG)

Status: Signed with Duke

SG Addison Bjorn

School: Park Hill (Mo.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 14 NATL. (No. 6 SG)

Status: Signed with Texas

SG Ashlyn Koupal

School: Wagner (S.D.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 23 NATL. (No. 9 SG)

Status: Signed with Nebraska

PF Cydnee Bryant

School: Centennial (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 32 NATL. (No. 6 PF)

Status: Signed with Kansas

PG Aaliah Spaight

School: Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 42 NATL. (No. 5 PG)

Status: Signed with Texas