2026 McDonald's All American Games: Live Updates

It’s time for the 2026 McDonald’s All American games. Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. will host 24 of the top girls and boys high school basketball prospects on Tuesday evening for the latest edition of the chief hoops showcase.

The girls game will tipoff first at 7 p.m. ET. The boys game will follow at 9 p.m. and both will air on ESPN. Both rosters have been split into East and West. Rivals is providing live updates during Tuesday night’s action.

Full Girls McDonald’s All American Game Roster Breakdown

Full Boys McDonald’s All American Game Roster Breakdown

By: Hunter Shelton East leads early in first quarter It’s been a rough shooting start on both sides. Saniyah Hall (East) has six points after canning a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give East an early 9-6 lead. Kate Harpring has a pair of layups.