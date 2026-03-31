2026 McDonald's All American Games: Live Updates
It’s time for the 2026 McDonald’s All American games. Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. will host 24 of the top girls and boys high school basketball prospects on Tuesday evening for the latest edition of the chief hoops showcase.
The girls game will tipoff first at 7 p.m. ET. The boys game will follow at 9 p.m. and both will air on ESPN. Both rosters have been split into East and West. Rivals is providing live updates during Tuesday night’s action.
Full Girls McDonald’s All American Game Roster Breakdown
Full Boys McDonald’s All American Game Roster Breakdown
East leads early in first quarter03/31/2026 06:13:46 PM
It’s been a rough shooting start on both sides. Saniyah Hall (East) has six points after canning a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give East an early 9-6 lead. Kate Harpring has a pair of layups.
Girls game nearing tipoff03/31/2026 02:53:08 PM
The action in Glendale is about to get underway with the girls game up first. Of the top 25 overall prospects in the 2026 cycle, according to Rivals, 20 will be featured this evening.
USC combo guard signee Saniyah Hall, North Carolina point guard signee Kate Harpring and UConn power forward signee Olivia Vukosa highlight the East squad. The West team is headlined by South Carolina CG signee Jerzy Robinson, Tennessee PF signee Oliviyah Edwards and Iowa shooting guard signee McKenna Woliczko.