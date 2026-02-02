2026 recruits that Rivals is higher on than the industry

Rivals updated its class of 2026 player rankings on Monday.

There was some significant movement throughout the entirety of the list. As usual, there were some players who rose and others who fell.

Here are several prospects that Rivals is higher on than the industry standard.

5-star SF Christian Collins

Size: 6-8 / 200

School: St. John Bosco (CA)

Offers: Kentucky, USC, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Illinois

Rivals Ranking: No. 3

247Sports: No. 9

ESPN: No. 8

5-star SF Caleb Gaskins

Size: 6-8 / 220

School: Columbus (FL)

Committed to: Miami

Rivals Ranking: No. 8

247Sports: No. 20

ESPN: No. 13

5-star SG Abdou Toure

Size: 6-5 / 200

School: Notre Dame (CT)

Committed to: Arkansas

Rivals Ranking: No. 11

247Sports: No. 26

ESPN: No. 34

4-star C Darius Ratliff

Size: 7-0 / 210

School: Archbishop Stepinac (NY)

Committed to: USC

Rivals Ranking: No. 14

247Sports: No. 23

ESPN: No. 26

4-star SG Quentin Coleman

Size: 6-3 / 180

School: The Principia School (MO)

Committed to: Wake Forest

Rivals Ranking: No. 20

247Sports: No. 34

ESPN: NR

4-star SG Jasiah Jervis

Size: 6-5 / 190

School: Archbishop Stepinac (NY)

Committed to: Michigan State

Rivals Ranking: No. 23

247Sports: No. 33

ESPN: No. 31

4-star SF Boyuan Zhang

Size: 6-8 / 205

School: Veritas Prep (CA)

Offers: Illinois, Cal, USC, Minnesota, others

Rivals Ranking: No. 25

247Sports: No. 74

ESPN: NR

4-star PG Lucas Morillo

Size: 6-6 / 200

School: The Newman School (MA)

Committed to: Illinois

Rivals Ranking: No. 28

247Sports: No. 58

ESPN: No. 92

Size: 6-8 / 185

School: Providence Christian (TN)

Offers: Tennessee, Oregon, USC, SMU, others

Rivals Ranking: No. 33

247Sports: No. 48

ESPN: No. 49

4-star SF Jacob Webber

Size: 6-6 / 175

School: La Lumiere School (IN)

Committed to: Purdue

Rivals Ranking: No. 34

247Sports: No. 63

ESPN: No. 99











