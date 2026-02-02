2026 recruits that Rivals is higher on than the industry
Rivals updated its class of 2026 player rankings on Monday.
There was some significant movement throughout the entirety of the list. As usual, there were some players who rose and others who fell.
Here are several prospects that Rivals is higher on than the industry standard.
Find the full updated 2026 Top-150 Rankings here.
5-star SF Christian Collins
Size: 6-8 / 200
School: St. John Bosco (CA)
Offers: Kentucky, USC, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Illinois
Rivals Ranking: No. 3
247Sports: No. 9
ESPN: No. 8
5-star SF Caleb Gaskins
Size: 6-8 / 220
School: Columbus (FL)
Committed to: Miami
Rivals Ranking: No. 8
247Sports: No. 20
ESPN: No. 13
5-star SG Abdou Toure
Size: 6-5 / 200
School: Notre Dame (CT)
Committed to: Arkansas
Rivals Ranking: No. 11
247Sports: No. 26
ESPN: No. 34
4-star C Darius Ratliff
Size: 7-0 / 210
School: Archbishop Stepinac (NY)
Committed to: USC
Rivals Ranking: No. 14
247Sports: No. 23
ESPN: No. 26
4-star SG Quentin Coleman
Size: 6-3 / 180
School: The Principia School (MO)
Committed to: Wake Forest
Rivals Ranking: No. 20
247Sports: No. 34
ESPN: NR
4-star SG Jasiah Jervis
Size: 6-5 / 190
School: Archbishop Stepinac (NY)
Committed to: Michigan State
Rivals Ranking: No. 23
247Sports: No. 33
ESPN: No. 31
4-star SF Boyuan Zhang
Size: 6-8 / 205
School: Veritas Prep (CA)
Offers: Illinois, Cal, USC, Minnesota, others
Rivals Ranking: No. 25
247Sports: No. 74
ESPN: NR
4-star PG Lucas Morillo
Size: 6-6 / 200
School: The Newman School (MA)
Committed to: Illinois
Rivals Ranking: No. 28
247Sports: No. 58
ESPN: No. 92
4-star SF Chris Washington Jr.
Size: 6-8 / 185
School: Providence Christian (TN)
Offers: Tennessee, Oregon, USC, SMU, others
Rivals Ranking: No. 33
247Sports: No. 48
ESPN: No. 49
4-star SF Jacob Webber
Size: 6-6 / 175
School: La Lumiere School (IN)
Committed to: Purdue
Rivals Ranking: No. 34
247Sports: No. 63
ESPN: No. 99