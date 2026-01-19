2026 running back Cam Newton commits to Colorado

Prosper (Texas) Walnut Grove running back Cam Newton, one of the top available running backs in the 2026 class, has committed to Colorado, he tells Rivals.

The Buffaloes, who extended him an offer last week, were the first Power Four school to do so for the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder. He visited Boulder this weekend and made his decision official on the trip. Sam Houston State, Tulsa, Temple, UTEP, Navy, Army and Air Force were among the other schools he was considering.

Newton was one of the Lone Star State’s top running backs as a junior in 2024, rushing for 2,007 yards and 31 touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for three scores. Walnut Grove had a historic 2025 season, going 12-1 before falling in the state playoffs to Argyle.

He was yet again an offensive catalyst, compiling 2,402 rushing yards, 388 receiving yards and 44 total touchdowns, per MaxPreps. Across three seasons, Newton tallied over 6,000 total yards and 91 scores.

Newton, who is not related to former NFL MVP Cam Newton, is currently unranked as a prospect.

Looking at Colorado’s 2026 class, big transfer haul

The 2026 class is Colorado’s biggest since the 2023 cycle — and it still has just 16 commitments.

This time around, the Buffs have made some big additions late in the cycle. On Dec. 6, they landed Morton (Miss.) four-star wide receiver Xavier McDonald, a former Sacramento State pledge. He’s the No. 59 pass-catcher in the cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

On Jan. 11, Lehi (Utah) Skyridge three-star quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne jumped in the fold. He’s a former NC State signee and is the No. 27 QB in Rivals’ rankings. Sweetwyne threw for 3,050 yards with 32 touchdowns and 15 interceptions during his senior season. He also ran for 133 carries for 907 yards with 14 scores.

Where the Buffaloes continue to make their hay is in the transfer portal. After a disappointing 3-9 season in 2025, Deion Sanders and Co. are turning over the roster again. They’ve already added more than 40 new players through the portal, including four players ranked as four-star transfers by On3.

Among the biggest headliners are Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., Vanderbilt safety Randon Fontenette, Tennessee safety Boo Carter, Texas linebacker Liona Lefau, and Rutgers offensive tackle Taj White.

In total, the Buffaloes will bring in close to 60 new players this offseason between high school, junior college and transfer signees.