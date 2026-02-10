2026 Top-25 recruit Lincoln Cosby commits to Michigan

Lincoln Cosby, a top-25 recruit in the 2026 class, has committed to Michigan, a source told Rivals.

The 6-foot-9 four-star small forward was considered a top-10 recruit in the 2027 class prior to reclassifying.

Cosby becomes the Wolverines fifth commitment in the 2026 class. He joins four-star power forward Quinn Costello (No. 40 NATL), four-star shooting guard Joseph Hartman (No. 87 NATL), three-star shooting guard Malachi Brown (No. 194 NATL), and unranked center Marcus Moller.

Along with Michigan, Cosby also received offers from Cincinnati, Ohio State, Auburn, Texas A&M, Oregon, Florida State, Houston, Memphis, Ole Miss, Georgia, Louisville, Missouri, Wake Forest, UNLV, Arizona State, Alabama, USC, LSU, and others.

”I’m just a guy who can impact the game at different levels,” Cosby recently told Rivals’ Jamie Shaw. ”Whether that’s rebounding, playing defense, or anything, really, to make my presence felt on the floor. I feel like also, when I am having a good offensive night just being able to use my gravity with the ball, and get my teammates involved. I feel like there are a lot of things I can do to impact the game. My motor has improved the most over the last few months being able to rebound offensively and defensively, and making my presence felt on the defensive end. So yeah, my motor.

“Obviously, people compare me to guys who are longer with the skill set, but I just go out there and just play my game; try to make the easiest plays and get my teammates involved, and just impact the game however I can.”