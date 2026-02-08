2027 3-star SG Johnny Lackaff talks about his recruitment

Sarasota (Fla.) junior three-star shooting guard Johnny Lackaff is Florida’s No. 29 ranked player at his position and No. 231 overall player in the Rivals 2027 Industry Ranking. Lackaff exploded onto the scene last season for the Sailors, averaging 21.9 points per game and helping lead Sarasota to a 28-3 record and a berth in the FHSAA Class 7A state semifinals.

Rivals was able to catch up with three-star shooting guard after Lackaff led the Sailors to a district championship to discuss the latest with his recruitment as he leads Sarasota back into the postseason for the second straight season.

“Yeah, I would say, it’s mainly been the schools that have offered me. I would say Florida State has been really involved,” Lackaff said after leading Sarasota to a second straight district championship on Saturday night.

“Samford, FGCU, a lot of those schools. Bradley, all the schools that have reached out and offer continuously. Clemson recently reached out. I’ve been on visits to FSU, Sanford, FGCU, and I plan to take a couple officials in the fall, but that’s pretty much where it is.”

Lackaff has been superb once again on the court for the Sailors as the shooting guard has added to his scoring average from a year ago, now averaging 22.6 points, 3.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game, according to MaxPreps. In a 75-51 victory over Lehigh, Lackaff led the way for the Sailors with a game-high 29 points.

In Johnny Lackaff’s words

“I’m obviously a big basketball nerd, and so, um, honestly, the Midwest schools attract me like the Purdue’s, Indiana’s, like, all those schools,” Lackaff said. “None of them reached out yet, but you know, the pinnacle of basketball is the Midwest, and I love watching them. But wherever I have the chance to play. All I need is one opportunity, one school to love me. That’s what I’m looking for.

“I’ll plan to probably take visits into the late summer, early fall, and plan to commit probably. If everything goes well, probably September, October, around there would be ideal.”

