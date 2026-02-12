4-star DL Donivan Moore commits to Auburn: 'This is like a dream coming true'

Hueytown (Ala.) defensive lineman Donivan Moore has made his decision. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound four-star, ranked No. 52 in the 2027 Rivals300, announced his commitment to Auburn after collecting more than 30 offers.

Moore, who grew up an Auburn fan, said the commitment is the realization of a childhood dream.

“This is like a dream coming true for me,” Moore told Rivals. “I’ve been an Auburn fan growing up. I watched the Iron Bowl and told myself as a kid that I wanted to play in that game. I never imagined things would happen this fast. To get the offer from Auburn and now be committed — it’s shocking.”

Auburn offered Moore last fall and quickly became the frontrunner.

“Every time I go to Auburn, it feels like home. Everyone welcomes me, and the love from Auburn’s coaches is real. It just feels right — like another home.”

Moore chose Auburn over a long list of suitors, including LSU, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, and USC. But the Tigers’ consistency and trust factor won out.

Alex Golesh is the new head coach, and Moore believes in him, but it is one of the coaches he retained that made the biggest impact.

“One of the biggest reasons I committed now is trust,” he said. “Coach Vontrell [King-Williams] is honest with me, and I believe the coaches there. The communication was key — they never stopped checking on me. And when I’m there, it just feels like home.”

Moore sees Auburn as a program on the rise under Golesh and defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams.

“I’m very excited about their future,” he said. “They’re coming back up. I like Coach Golesh and I really like Coach King.”