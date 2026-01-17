2027 4-star QB Champ Monds takes Florida State junior day visit

Port Saint Lucie (Fla.) Vero Beach four-star quarterback Champ Monds was the No. 1 QB in the 2028 cycle, but opted to reclassify up to the 2027 cycle.

After hitting the fast-forward button on his recruitment, Monds is now working to find out who his top schools are. He made his way to Tallahassee to help headline Florida State’s junior day this weekend. The Seminoles would love to keep Monds home.

Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong reported earlier this week that Monds was set to be at FSU. The ACC program is set to be a real factor in his recruitment.

“Everything,” Monds’s father Wonderful said of what’s standing out about FSU when speaking with Wiltfong. “They’re in need of a quarterback. I’ve known Coach Norvell really well. We met him ever since my son was 10-years old. We’ve went to a couple camps. He’s always kept in touch and things of that nature. Just some really nice people.”

Last month, FSU signed Mustang (Okla.) four-star quarterback Jaden O’Neal, the No. 26 QB in the 2026 cycle. Denton (Texas) Guyer three-star Kevin Sperry was the signal-caller to ink with the Noles in the 2025 cycle. The last time FSU signed a high school QB from Florida was the 2019 cycle, when it landed Jordan Travis.

Monds is the No. 335 overall prospect and No. 22 QB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 35 recruit in Florida.

Rivals ranks the 6-foot-2.5, 220-pounder higher than other recruiting services. He checks in as the No. 138 recruit and No. 11 QB in the 2027 Rivals300.

Monds missed a majority of his sophomore season for Vero Beach. He played in week one but was out until the Fighting Indians’ playoff run. In five games, he threw for 691 yards and seven touchdowns to no interceptions. He completed 45 of 63 attempts and also rushed for a score. Vero Beach lost the FHSAA Class 7A state championship on the final play of the game, finishing the season at 14-1 overall.

The blue-chip signal-caller made significant waves as a freshman in 2024. In 12 games, Monds hurled for 2,234 yards and 23 touchdowns to five interceptions. He added another 502 rushing yards and nine more scores on the ground.

“A true dual threat with good combine speed that translates to Friday nights,” Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power previously wrote of Monds. “Is already load to tackle and rushed for 502 yards and nine touchdowns as a freshman. Despite being the most physically developed 2028 quarterback, he is also one of the youngest and few who were not held back.”