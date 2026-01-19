2027 4-star RB Javon Vital Jr. names top three schools

Three schools have emerged at the top for Lake Charles (La.) Hamilton Christian Academy four-star running back Javon Vital Jr.

The 5-foot-9 burner told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on Monday that USC, LSU and Houston are his top three schools.

Vital Jr. is the No. 350 overall prospect and No. 27 RB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 13 junior in Louisiana.

Rivals ranks him higher than other recruiting services. He checks in as the No. 255 recruit, No. 23 RB and No. 10 junior in The Boot.

LSU has long been trending for Vital, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Multiple national insiders logged picks in favor of the Tigers keeping the blue-chipper home back in the fall. Vital tells Fawcett that LSU and USC are the two teams currently pushing the hardest.

Vital has taken plenty of visits to Baton Rouge. He was initially listed as an “athlete” prospect, but is now ranked as a running back. LSU remains in the mix, despite the departure of lead recruiter Frank Wilson.

“I love the way they use people my size and my height,” Vital previously told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman about LSU. “They use their players in so many different ways — out of the backfield, in the slot, outside, as a punt returner. They’re gonna use me everywhere. It’s like my high school coach; whenever I can, I talk to them. We have a good relationship.”

USC has remained in the fold, too. He visited SoCal back in the spring and has built a relationship with Trojans running backs coach Anthony Jones.

“We talk pretty often,” Vital said of Jones. “I talk to him and the staff has kept in touch with me. That coaching staff will push you to be your best.”

Vital’s stock was on the rise amidst his 2025 campaign. Hamilton Christian Academy went 10-1 in 2025 and he played quarterback for the Warriors.

Back in October, he set a commitment date, but ultimately decided to postpone that decision. The current top three schools, along with UCLA and Sacramento State, were named finalists.