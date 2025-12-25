2027 4-star safety Jernard Albright locks in his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks

Jernard Albright knew early that South Carolina was different.

The 2027 four-star safety out of Springfield (Ga.) Effingham County, ranked No. 120 overall in the Rivals300, has close to 20 offers, but he shut things down early after committing to Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks on Christmas Day.

From the moment the offer came, South Carolina made Albright feel like a priority.

“As soon as they offered, they saw the potential in me,” Albright told Rivals. “They made me feel wanted and they showed mad love. I honestly didn’t know a lot about South Carolina right when they offered, but once I started researching the school, Coach Torian Gray, and the players that have come out of there, I started to look at them a lot differently.”

Torrian Gray, South Carolina’s defensive backs coach, has been the biggest factor in Albright’s decision and remains the foundation of his commitment.

“Coach Gray is a great coach who can make dreams come true with the NFL. He has great history and has coached great players. He’s very transparent, he is always real, and he really wants to make his players better.

“He’s gotten to know me, stayed in touch with my mom, and he’s just a great guy.”

Albright’s visits to Columbia only reinforced that feeling. His first trip came early in the season for the Kentucky game, and it left a lasting impression. A return visit for the Clemson game sealed it.

“I loved everything about that visit,” he said. “I felt the love, met some of the players, and the atmosphere was great. When I went back for the Clemson game, I knew that was where I wanted to be.”

Albright is excited about calling Columbia home

The environment around the program continues to stand out.

“I love the coaches. The staff keeps the players believing and staying positive. Coach Shane Beamer is a very cool guy, and like Coach Gray, he’s very transparent. He keeps the players’ spirits high, and I believe he’ll get South Carolina back next season.

Albright ultimately chose South Carolina over finalists Texas A&M and Georgia Tech, and he remains confident in that decision.

“What I really love about South Carolina is the fans, the atmosphere, the defensive coaching staff, the love, and what Coach Beamer is about,” he said.