2027 athlete Dayon Cooper commits to Florida State

South Pittsburg (Tenn.) three-star athlete Dayon Cooper has committed to Florida State, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder is in Tallahassee for a spring visit this weekend and he’s leaving as a member of the Seminoles’ 2027 recruiting class.

Cooper is the No. 59 athlete and No. 33 player in Tennessee in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 1,032 prospect overall.

Rivals ranks Cooper as the No. 14 athlete and No. 20 recruit in the Volunteer State.

Mike Norvell and the FSU staff have recruited Cooper as a cornerback. Tennessee and Vanderbilt have been near the top of his blossoming recruitment, too, but the ‘Noles have nabbed his pledge ahead of his senior season.

“I love everything about Florida State. The coaching and culture are great, and I love Coach Blue Adams. I also love the history of the school,” Cooper told Rivals’ Chad Simmons last month.

Cooper does it all at the high school level. As a junior for South Pittsburg, he tallied 35 total tackles, threw for over 400 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a pair of touchdowns, per MaxPreps. He’s got five passing TDs, 12 rushing TDs, four receiving TDs and 65 tackles to his name at the prep level.

Cooper is commit No. 7 for FSU this cycle, adding to a class that ranks No. 20 in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. He joins a pledge list that already included two other defensive backs in Ruskin (Fla.) Lennard four-star safety Mekhi Williams and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Plantation three-stsr safety Jemari Foreman.