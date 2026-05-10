2027 CB Alex Patton commits to Duke

Duke has landed a commitment from Cibolo (Texas) Steele three-star cornerback Alex Patton, according to 247Sports’ Riley Alberts.

He chose the Blue Devils over Missouri, Oklahoma State and others.

Patton is the No. 572 overall prospect and No. 63 corner in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 82 player in Texas.

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The 5-foot-11, 165-pounder has visited Durham and is set to return for his official visit at the end of May. He’ll make that trip as a member of the ACC program’s recruiting class.

Patton becomes commit No. 6 for head coach Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils this cycle. Duke has the No. 44 class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings to date.

Patton plays for a notable high school football program in the Lone Star State. Steele won 11 games and finished as the No. 52 team in Texas last fall, per the Rivals Composite Rankings. He’ll be the highest-ranked prospect on the Steele roster this coming season.

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Patton also becomes the highest-ranked prospect in Duke’s 2027 class early on. Diaz and Co. have gone into the Southeast and Mid-South to build the base of its class thus far.

Duke landed its QB of the cycle back in March, winning out for Rome (Ga.) three-star Aidan McPherson. He’s now the No. 58 passer in the cycle.

“My family and I prayed about this for a long time. When we got to Durham, it was a lot better than we expected,” McPherson told Devils Illustrated. “It was a program that had the exact same mindset as me. When we arrived, it immediately felt like home.”

Tampa Jesuit three-star linebacker Tripp Keller and Toms River (N.J.) North three-star LB Jack Baker also pledge in March. Last month brought a commitment from Madison (Miss.) Central three-star running back Mikel Stephen, the No. 66 RB in the cycle.

The class also checks in at No. 10 in the ACC. The up-to-date pledge list can be seen here.