2027 CB Jewellz Tapp commits to TCU: 'I felt the love and how bad they wanted me there'

River Ridge (La.) John Curtis three-star cornerback Jewellz Tapp announced his commitment to TCU on Saturday.

The rising ballhawk out of The Boot chose the Horned Frogs after taking an official visit to Fort Worth. Kansas State and Houston were among the other programs in the mix for his pledge.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

“Really the people, everyone on the staff and around treated me like one of theirs and I felt the love and how bad they wanted me there,” Tapp told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman about his decision.

“I’m excited that I have a lot of coaches with a lot of experience throughout their playing and coaching careers that I can learn from and they can prepare me for when my time comes.”

Tapp joins a TCU class that now features eight total commits. He’s the second corner to choose the Big 12 program, joining Broken Arrow (Okla.) three-star Noah Gillespie.

As a junior for John Curtis, one of the top high school football programs in Louisiana, Tapp had 24 total tackles, five interceptions and nine pass deflections across 12 games, according to MaxPreps.

More on TCU’s 2027 class

To no surprise, head coach Sonny Dykes and Co. continue to hone in on local prospects. Gillespie became the first out-of-state prospect to join the class and Tapp now joins him.

San Antonio Alamo Heights three-star EDGE Drake Carroll remains the top-ranked commit in the class to date. He’s the No. 469 recruit in the cycle and also checks in as the No. 48 EDGE nationally. He committed on April 3.

Back in February, TCU landed its quarterback in Waco Robinson three-star Brice McCurdy. The 6-foot gunslinger is the cycle’s No. 58 QB to date.

Houston Stratford three-star interior offensive lineman Ty Greene, Denton Guyer three-star defensive lineman Darrien Neal and Crowley three-star offensive tackle Alexander Herrera round out the pledge list thus far.

The class checks in at No. 75 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. That’s good for No. 13 in the Big 12, ahead of UCF, Oklahoma State and BYU.