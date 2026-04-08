2027 CB Miguel Wilson commits to Kentucky

Mobile (Ala.) Vigor three-star cornerback Miguel Wilson has committed to Kentucky, he told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on Wednesday.

He chose the Wildcats over offers from NC State, Colorado, West Virginia, Georgia Tech and others.

Wilson is the No. 882 overall prospect and No. 83 CB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 31 player in Alabama.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder was re-offered by the new staff in Lexington back in January. He’s visiting campus this week and is now locking in with head coach Will Stein, stars coach James Gibson and the Cats.

“I talk to Coach (James) Gibson almost like every day,” Wilson told Justin Rowland of KSR+ back in February. “Him and Coach A.B. (Allen Brown), I have a great relationship with them. And Coach Gibson talks with my mom and me every day. I’ve had a great relationship with them ever since they offered. I’m just now starting to get a relationship with those guys.”

As a junior for Vigor, a notable high school football program in the Yellowhammer State, Wilson tallied 56 total tackles and four interceptions, per MaxPreps. The Wolves won 12 games in 2025 and finished as the No. 33 team in Alabama, per the Rivals Composite Rankings.

Wilson, also known as “Seatbelt”, becomes commitment No. 6 for Kentucky in the 2027 cycle.

This story will be updated.