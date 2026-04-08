2027 CB Nash Johnson decommits from Alabama

Atlanta (Ga.) McEachern three-star cornerback Nash Johnson has decommitted from Alabama, he told Rivals’ Chad Simmons on Wednesday.

Johnson pledged to the Crimson Tide in November over offers from Georgia and Georgia Tech, as well as a host of other schools. Since then though, a number of schools have turned up their interest in the 6-foot-1, 175-pound corner, including rivals Tennessee and Auburn, along with Miami and Ole Miss.

He has official visits scheduled in May and June with each of those programs as they look to land his next commitment. Late last month, he visited the Hurricanes for the first time and came away majorly impressed.

“First time there was actually dope,” Johnson told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “As soon as I got there, the vibe felt real — everybody was chill but serious about football. They made me feel welcome right away, like I could actually see myself there.

… I toured the facilities, checked out the campus, watched workouts, and saw how everything runs day to day. I also got to hang with some of the players and see what their lifestyle is like.”

Auburn, Georgia Tech and Florida all welcomed him to campus for visits as well last month. At the time, he told AuburnLive.com that the Tigers were among the schools ‘making it hard’ to stay committed to the Crimson Tide.

“The development,” he said of what stands out about Auburn. “My relationship with Coach (Alex) Golesh and my relationship with Coach DVD (DeMarcus Van Dyke). My relationship is great with DVD. We talk every day about everything.”

Johnson’s decision leaves Bama with three commits in its 2027 class: Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson four-star quarterback Trent Seaborn, Tolland (Conn.) Lawrenceville four-star tight end Colt Lumpris and Liverpool (N.Y.) three-star tight end Oakley Keegan.