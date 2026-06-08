2027 CB Noah Gillespie commits to TCU

Broken Arrow (Okla.) three-star cornerback Noah Gillespie has committed to TCU.

He chose the Horned Frogs over a wave of other offers, including the likes of Oklahoma State, Kansas State, UCLA and Vanderbilt.

Gillespie is the No. 930 overall prospect and No. 91 CB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 17 recruit in Oklahoma.

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The 5-foot-11, 165-pounder is coming off a busy week that saw official visits to both TCU and Oklahoma State. He’s opted for head coach Sonny Dykes and the out-of-state Big 12 program. Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman reported ahead of his OV to Fort Worth that the Frogs were trending up with the defensive back.

TCU is eyeing some summer momentum on the trail and the addition of Gillespie could be just the start. He’s commit No. 7 for the class and is the first DB to join the fold.

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To no surprise, Dykes and Co. continue to hone in on local prospects. Gillespie is the first out-of-state prospect to join the class and it’s not like he’s got that far to go, checking in from the Sooner State.

San Antonio Alamo Heights three-star EDGE Drake Carroll remains the top-ranked commit in the class to date. He’s the No. 454 recruit in the cycle and also checks in as the No. 46 EDGE nationally. He committed on April 3.

Back in February, TCU landed its quarterback in Waco Robinson three-star Brice McCurdy. The 6-foot gunslinger is the cycle’s No. 58 QB to date.

Houston Stratford three-star interior offensive lineman Ty Greene, Denton Guyer three-star defensive lineman Darrien Neal and Crowley three-star offensive tackle Alexander Herrera round out the pledge list thus far.

The class checks in at No. 66 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. That’s good for No. 12 in the Big 12, ahead of UCF, Oklahoma State, BYU and Utah.