2027 CB Semaj Dozier commits to Virginia Tech

Pleasantville (N.J.) three-star cornerback Semaj Dozier has committed to Virginia Tech, he announced on Wednesday afternoon.

He chose the Hokies over other offers from the likes of Wisconsin, Pitt and Wake Forest.

“After much thought, and conversations with my family, I’m blessed to announce my commitment to (Virginia Tech). Thank you to everyone who supported me throughout this journey and to every program that believed in me. The grind starts now,” Dozier wrote on X announcing his decision.

Dozier is the No. 846 overall prospect and No. 86 CB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 25 recruit in New Jersey.

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The 6-foot-2, 165-pounder joins a Virginia Tech recruiting class that’s been red-hot early on this summer. Dozier is commitment No. 23 for head coach James Franklin and the Hokies, adding to a class that ranks 17th nationally, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Playing both sides of the ball at the high school level, Dozier is coming off a nice junior campaign for Pleasantville High. He can play quarterback, receiver and defensive back.

More on Virginia Tech’s 2027 class

Over the weekend, Virginia Tech added a trio of blue-chippers to its class in the span of a few hours. Leesburg (Va.) Loudoun Sports Academy four-star wide receiver Cam Wade, College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star cornerback Bryce Woods and Woodberry Forest (Va.) four-star offensive tackle Junior Saunders all locked in with the ACC program.

There’s now four offensive linemen in the class with Saunders being the headliner. Watertown (Tenn.) Friendship Christian three-star interior offensive lineman Kaden Buchanan, Morgantown (W.V.) University three-star OT Luke Braham and Girard (Ohio) three-star OT Dylan Latell are also in the mix.

Wade became the third receiver to join the class, alongside Rolesville (N.C.) Rivals four-star Anthony Roberts and Roanoke (Va.) North Cross three-star Demarcus Brown.

The biggest commitment of the Franklin era came on May 14 as Hingham (Mass.) Tabor Academy four-star quarterback Peter Bourque chose the Hokies over Georgia. He’s now the No. 82 recruit and No. 7 QB in the nation.

Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales four-star tight end Jordan Karhoff was another huge win on the offensive side of the ball last month. Previously a Miami lean, the No. 8 TE in the cycle chose VT on May 26.

Other top commits in the class include: Baltimore McDonogh four-star defensive lineman Joseph Buchanan, Swainsboro (Ga.) Emanuel County four-star cornerback Chase Johnson, Arlington (Texas) Martin four-star running back JP Jones-Priest, Richmond (Va.) Benedictine Rivals four-star TE Sam Faniel and Baltimore St. Frances Academy three-star safety Elijah Butler.