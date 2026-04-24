2027 DL Kenny Fairley commits to Colorado

Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside three-star defensive lineman Kenny Fairley has committed to Colorado, he told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on Friday afternoon.

He chose the Buffaloes over Cincinnati and Purdue, among other offers.

Fairley is the No. 125 defensive lineman and No. 128 player in Georgia in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He checks in as the No. 1,232 overall prospect.

The 6-foot-1, 280-pounder becomes commitment No. 3 for head coach Deion Sanders and the CU staff this cycle. He’s been prioritized by the Big 12 program and was visited by some of the staff earlier this week.

Fairley has also scheduled an official visit for the first weekend of June. He’ll head to Boulder as a commit.

“Colorado has been recruiting me consistently, and their message has really been about development and competing at a high level every day,” Fairley told Rivals last month. “They’ve been real about the standard they expect and how they prepare guys for the next level.

“It would be big to play for Deion Sanders. He’s done it at the highest level, so you know he understands what it takes. I respect the mindset and confidence he brings to the program.

“I like the culture they’re building at Colorado and the energy around it. It feels competitive, focused and genuine.”

More on Colorado Recruiting

Under Sanders, Colorado has prioritized the Transfer Portal far more than recruiting at the high school level. Its 2026 class finished with 19 signees, a majority of which came far later in the cycle. That class finished at No. 68 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Fairley now flanks Nashville Antoich four-star quarterback Andre Adams and Miami Killian three-star cornerback Davon Dericho in the 2027 class. Adams committed earlier this month and is now the No. 184 recruit and No. 15 QB in the cycle.

“I looked at all my options, and it just came down to Colorado,” Adams told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “I chose Colorado for a lot of reasons. One is how I like their underdog mentality. Everyone looks at them in that way, and that stands out to me.”

