2027 DL Xzaiver Whittington decommits from Boston College

Aberdeen (Md.) three-star defensive lineman Xzaiver Whittington announced on Wednesday evening that he has decommitted from Boston College.

He originally pledged to head coach Bill O’Brien and the Eagles on Dec. 4. Earlier this week, Whittington added an offer from Virginia Tech.

“After talking with my family, we think it’s in my best interest to reopen my commitment. I genuinely appreciate Coach O’Brien & the BC staff,” Whittington wrote on X announcing his decision.

Whittington is the No. 837 overall prospect and No. 88 DL in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 17 player in Maryland.

The Hokies instantly become the team to watch in Whittington’s recruitment given the timing of his decision. Head coach James Franklin issued the offer to the Free State standout.

Whittington previously visited Blacksburg very early on in his recruitment as a sophomore, but added an offer from Boston College last fall and made his commitment during the Early Signing Period for the 2026 class.

The Hokies came in with Whittington’s sixth Division I offer on Tuesday. One day later, he came back on the board. His decision leaves O’Brien and Co. with five commits in their 2027 class early on.

Looking at Boston College’s 2027 class

Last cycle, the Eagles signed the No. 55 class nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. It’s often a struggle landing and keeping blue-chip recruits in Chestnut Hill, but O’Brien and his staff are eyeing an improved class this cycle.

Of the five commits still in the class, four are in the Northeast. West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial three-star safety Jackson Tucker headlines as the No. 544 overall prospect and No. 50 safety in the nation. He’s also the No. 3 recruit in Massachusetts.

Tucker committed back in October, as did Milton (Mass.) Academy three-star athlete Zahir Mitchell, the No. 8 player in the state. February brought a trio of pledges from Liverpool (N.Y.) three-star EDGE Braylon Otis, Suffield (Conn.) Academy three-star interior offensive lineman Hawken Anderson and Boca Raton (Fla.) St. Andrew’s School three-star athlete Wesley Winn.

Early on, the class ranks No. 37 nationally. The last time Boston College signed a top-40 recruiting class was the 2010 cycle.