2027 EDGE Jack Henderson commits to Utah

Boise (Idaho) Bishop Kelly three-star EDGE Jack Henderson has committed to Utah, he told 247Sports on Tuesday evening.

He chose the Utes over offers from Washington State, San Diego State, New Mexico, Fresno State and others.

Henderson is the No. 959 overall prospect and No. 85 EDGE in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 1 player in Idaho.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder landed an offer from head coach Morgan Scalley and the new staff in Salt Lake City at the end of March while visiting. Not long after, he’s now locking in with the Big 12 program.

“What really stood out to me was the amazing atmosphere between the coaches and players,” Henderson told Utah Everything U on Instagram after his visit last month. “All the coaches and players are all very kind interactive and it made a great atmosphere. Seems like a great place to play football and it felt a lot like home.”

Henderson becomes Scalley’s second pledge in the 2027 cycle, flanking Aledo (Texas) Oakridge School three-star wide receiver Kingston Parks.

The pass-rusher plays multiple positions on the defensive side of the ball for Bishop Kelly and was a key cog for the Knights, who went a perfect 13-0 en route to a state title. He was a First Team All-State selection in Idaho in 2025.

More on Utah Recruiting

Despite the departure of longtime head coach Kyle Whittingham, Utah was still able to sign the No. 35 class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings last cycle. The Utes hung onto their highest-ranked recruit in program history.

Fruitland (Idaho) five-star offensive tackle Kelvin Obot ended the 2026 cycle as the No. 5 overall prospect and No. 2 OT in the Rivals300. He was one of 19 signees in the class, not including four-star athlete Salesi Moa, a top-100 recruit who originally signed with Utah but entered the transfer portal and landed with Michigan.

Rivals’ Scouting and Rankings Team previously wrote this of Obot as a prospect:

“A hyper-athletic offensive tackle who has one of the highest upsides at the position in the 2026 cycle. One of the top prospects from the state of Idaho in recent memory. Truly dominates the level of competition. A fantastic functional athlete who is an effortless mover. Shows outstanding reactive quickness in pass protection, quickly resetting his feet. An effortless mover to the second level. Drives undersized defensive linemen off the ball at will. Plays with strong leverage, sinking his hips and firing up through the defensive linemen. Plants the opposition in the dirt at a high rate. May need some time to adjust to the speed of the game at the college level, but has the upside to develop into a top college offensive tackle and eventual early-round NFL Draft pick.”

The full 2026 Utah recruiting class can be seen here.