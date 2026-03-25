2027 EDGE Marvin Nguetsop down to five schools

Düsseldorf, Germany native Marvin Nugetsop made the move to the United States last year and now resides at St. Thomas More (Conn.), one of the top high school football programs in the Northeast.

The 6-foot-7, 275-pounder has accrued interest from plenty of high-profile programs. On Wednesday, the international recruit trimmed his list of top schools down to five.

Nguetsop told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on Wednesday that Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Tennessee make up his top programs.

He is the No. 400 overall prospect and No. 39 EDGE in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 2 recruit in Connecticut.

Nguetsop is taking the next step in his recruitment after making another wave of visits this month. He just got a look at each of his five finalists, as well as Michigan State, South Carolina and Georgia. He’ll now look to lock in official visits.

OIe Miss has already set an OV with the coveted pass-rusher. Nguetsop is set to be back in Oxford on the weekend of June 19.

“Ole Miss is just a top school in the country that started recruiting me really early,” Nguetsop previously told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “A couple weeks after I’ve been in the US, they started recruiting me and showing me love. And they always bring defensive linemen to the league.”

The Buckeyes are always a threat in any recruitment and they officially offered Nguetsop earlier this month. He spoke about landing the OSU offer with Rivals’ Chad Simmons.

“It meant a lot to get offered by Coach (Larry) Johnson,” Nguetsop said. “He’s a great coach with a strong track record and I really respect the way he develops his players.” This offer definitely puts Ohio State high on my list. “It’s a great program and I’m very interested in them.”

Michigan was one of Nguetsop’s earlier offers. The Wolverines remain on the charge for his pledge.

“Michigan is just a historic team,” Nguetsop told TheWolverine.com’s Ethan McDowell. “It’s been a great team for a very long time, and just playing for a big team like Michigan, I think that’s just an honor.”