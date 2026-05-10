2027 IOL Jaxon Elston commits to South Carolina

Oxford (Ala.) three-star interior offensive lineman Jaxon Elston has committed to South Carolina, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

He chose the Gamecocks over Arkansas and Georgia Tech.

Elston is the No. 1,105 overall prospect and No. 86 IOL in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 38 recruit in Alabama.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

The 6-foot-4.5, 320-pounder was offered by head coach Shane Beamer and Co. back in February and got over to Columbia for a spring visit. He had originally locked in a June commitment date but has now opted to take his name off the board.

“South Carolina is definitely really high on my list right now,” Elston told Rivals’ Chad Simmons in March. “This visit most definitely helped Carolina and I love the school a lot, especially knowing I can have the chance to reunite with past teammates. The atmosphere was amazing and the coaches and recruiters showed great hospitality.”

“I talked with Coach Smooth the whole time I was there,” he said. “He’s really cool, but at practice, he’s going to push you to your limit because he knows your potential and how good you can be. I really like talking with him and we’re having a good time building a relationship right now.”

Elston becomes the seventh member of South Carolina’s 2027 recruiting class.

More on South Carolina recruiting

The Gamecocks are building some momentum on the trail ahead of official visit season. Six of their seven pledges have come since the beginning of April.

Fayetteville (N.C.) Seventy-First four-star defensive lineman John Archer committed on April 29 and headlines as the No. 145 overall prospect and No. 15 DL in the nation.

“They have recruited me the hardest,” Archer told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “They’re on me every week, and they show a lot of love. That means a lot to me. Every time I am there, I feel the love and feel at home.”

Archer is one of two four-stars in the mix alongside St. Frances Academy (Md.) safety Jernard Albright, the No. 12 safety in the cycle. Albright made his commitment back on Christmas day.

“As soon as they offered, they saw the potential in me,” Albright said. “They made me feel wanted and they showed mad love. I honestly didn’t know a lot about South Carolina right when they offered, but once I started researching the school, Coach Torian Gray, and the players that have come out of there, I started to look at them a lot differently.”

The class now ranks No. 33 nationally, per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. The up-to-date class can be seen here.