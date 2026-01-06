2027 IOL Kyson Mallard decommits from Georgia
Albany (Ga.) Westover three-star interior offensive lineman Kyson Mallard has decommitted from Georgia, he announced on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder had been pledged to the in-state Bulldogs since Sept. 27.
“Big thanks (Georgia) and (Kirby Smart) for the opportunity and I really appreciate it however after a lot of prayers and talking I have decide to decommit and reopen my recruitment,” Mallard wrote on X announcing his decision.
Mallard is the No. 439 overall prospect and No. 32 IOL in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 45 junior in the Peach State.
UGA landed Mallard’s pledge while he was on campus for a game visit. That pledge lasted less than four months, as the trench monster is now giving all of his options another look during the offseason. The likes of Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and Florida State have also offered Mallard.
Georgia loses early pledge in 2027 class
Mallard’s quick exit from the Georgia class leaves the SEC program with five 2027 commits. Mallard committed on the same day as Atlanta Langston Hughes four-star offensive tackle Kelsey Adams, the nation’s No. 52 recruit and No. 7 OT.
The Bulldogs still possess Adams’ pledge, as well as commitments from Long Beach Poly (Calif.) four-star cornerback Donte Wright, Las Vegas Bishop Gorman three-star wide receiver Gavin Honore, Montezuma (Ga.) Macon County three-star running back Noah Parker and Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek three-star WR Aden Starling.
Wright headlines as the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 5 corner in the cycle. He chose UGA on June 30.
“I’m still happily committed to Georgia,” Wright told Rivals’ Greg Biggins last month. “I was just out there in October for the Ole Miss game and coach Tae (Donte Williams) and I have a good real relationship … He’s always checking in on me and giving me pointers and advice. He’s really close with my dad too.”
Starling is the latest addition to the class following his Dec. 4 decision. The Lone Star State pass-catcher is a former Houston commit.
“It starts with the culture and the energy of the school,” Starling told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman on his decision to commit to Georgia. “The stuff that Coach Smart is always preaching on about — hard work and having to want it — and being physical … that’s just me as a person, so it felt like a perfect match. I like the WR development and winning culture at Georgia.”