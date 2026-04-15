2027 IOL Tyler Ford commits to Miami

Gainesville (Ga.) three-star interior offensive lineman Tyler Ford has committed to Miami.

He chose the Hurricanes over plenty of other Power Four offers, including Georgia, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Florida and Florida State.

Ford is the No. 630 overall prospect and No. 47 IOL in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 70 player in Georgia.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder has pledged to head coach Mario Cristobal, vaunted OL coach Alex Mirabal and the Canes after visiting the ACC program earlier this month. He set an official visit for the first weekend of June. He’ll now make that trip as a member of Miami’s 2027 class.

He mans the trenches as a key cog for one of the Peach State’s top programs in Gainesville. The Red Elephants won 13 games in 2025 and finished as the No. 6 team in Georgia, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings.

Ford joins a Miami haul that ranks No. 6 in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. He’s commit No. 10 overall and is the third offensive lineman to join the fold.

This story will be updated.