2027 IOL Tyson Ross commits to Oklahoma

Andover (Kan.) three-star interior offensive lineman Tyson Ross has committed to Oklahoma, he tells Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

It’s the second pledge of the day for the Sooners, following four-star quarterback Jamison Roberts. Ross also held offers from the likes of Kansas State, Kansas, Nebraska and Oregon.

Ross is the No. 1,053 overall prospect and No. 84 IOL in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 5 player in the Sunflower State.

Momentum is soaring in Norman as top prospects have flocked to campus for a mega visit weekend. OU is red-hot and continues to close with coveted targets — Ross being the latest.

Ross’ commitment gives head coach Brent Venables and Co. a whopping 16 pledges in their 2027 class, as of March 7. There’s still a ways to go until the December signing period, but the SEC program continues to put hay in the barn ahead of the heart of the spring.

Sooners continue to land talent in the trenches

Vaunted OL coach Bill Bedenbaugh is working on an all-time haul in the trenches this cycle. Ross is the fourth offensive line prospect to join the 2027 class.

Fort Gibson (Okla.) five-star offensive tackle Cooper Hackett of course headlines the class. The 6-foot-7, 260-pounder made an early commitment to Texas Tech, but flipped to the in-state program on Sept. 25. He’s the No. 15 overall prospect and No. 3 tackle in the nation.

That same day, OU also landed Bixby (Okla.) four-star OT Kaeden Penny, another tackle that could push for five-star status before it’s all said and done. He’s now the No. 30 recruit and No. 4 OT in the cycle. Southlake Carroll (Texas) three-star OT Luke Wilson has been committed since early August.

The trenches are just the tip of the iceberg for this class, too.

At the beginning of the week, Argyle (Texas) Liberty Christian four-star linebacker Cooper Witten jumped in the boat. OU recently hired his father and legendary former NFL tight end, Jason Witten. Cooper is elite in his own right, currently ranking as the No. 2 LB in the nation.

Witten forms a formidable duo at linebacker alongside Tustin (Calif.) four-star LB Taven Epps, a former Texas pledge and the No. 5 LB in the cycle. There’s already 10 total blue-chippers in the class and spring visit season is just now underway.

The full OU class can be seen here. It ranks No. 3 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, but as more players commit across the nation, the class will continue to rise and is in great position to sit at No. 1 before too long.