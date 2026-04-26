2027 LB Caleb Green commits to Mizzou

Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North three-star linebacker Caleb Green has committed to Missouri, he told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on Sunday night.

Green chose the Tigers over offers from UCF, Missouri State, Liberty, Tulsa and others. He is the younger brother of Mizzou left tackle Cayden Green.

Green is the No. 839 overall prospect and No. 73 LB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 12 player in Missouri.

The 6-foot, 209-pounder was prioritized by the in-state SEC program and he’s not wasting any additional time in his recruitment. Green is the fourth Show-Me State pledge for head coach Eli Drinkwitz and Co. this cycle.

A do-it-all athlete at the high school level, Green had 145 total tackles as a junior for Lee’s Summit North. The Broncos finished as the No. 8 team in Missouri last season, per the Rivals Composite Rankings.

Green joins a class that checks in at No. 30 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

More on Mizzou recruiting

The Tigers have clearly made it a point to keep top in-state talent home this cycle. Saint Charles (Mo.) Francis Howell Central four-star tight end Jack Brown and Lee’s Summit (Mo.) West four-star wide receiver Chris Harris Jr. sit atop the class.

Brown, the No. 139 recruit and No. 6 TE in the cycle, committed on March 17. Harris is the No. 199 recruit and No. 30 WR in the updated Rivals300 rankings.

“Harris Jr. is a very athletic wide receiver who impressed at the Under Armour camp in St. Louis earlier this spring,” Rivals’ Charles Power recently said. “He is a guy who runs in the sub 4.4s. We really think his combination of speed and coordination stacks up well within that receiver group. He’s a guy who is a coordinated, fluid pass-catcher and route runner in addition to just having the top-end speed.”

Back in December, Mizzou landed its quarterback in Omaha (Neb.) Westside three-star Braylen Warren. Now an Elite 11 Finalist, Warren is the No. 31 QB in the nation. The up-to-date Mizzou class can be seen here.