2027 LB Jahmiere Daniels-Portis commits to Colorado

Springfield (Ohio) three-star linebacker Jahmiere Daniels-Portis announced his commitment to Colorado on Wednesday evening.

He chose the Buffaloes after taking his official visit to Boulder. Indiana, NC State, Cincinnati and Illinois were among the other programs involved in his recruitment.

Daniels-Portis is the No. 107 LB and No. 50 player in Ohio in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He checks in as the No. 1,156 recruit overall.

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The defensive playmaker is coming off a nice junior campaign for Springfield High, where he tallied he 88 tackles — including 14.5 for loss — as well as five sacks and six forced fumbles.

He becomes commit No. 16 for head coach Deion Sanders and the CU staff this cycle. The Buffs have the No. 41 class in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

More on Colorado’s 2027 class

It’s already been an interesting week for Colorado recruiting. On Tuesday morning, Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County four-star defensive lineman Ben’Jarvius Shumaker flipped to the Buffs from Ole Miss, but by the end of the day, he had flipped back to the Rebels.

Shumaker, the No. 7 DL in the nation, would’ve been a huge get for Colorado. Nevertheless, it still has a trio of four-stars in the mix to date.

Nashville Antioch four-star quarterback Andre Adams committed in April and remains the top-ranked prospect in the class, checking in as the No. 190 recruit and No. 15 QB in the cycle.

“I looked at all my options, and it just came down to Colorado,” Adams told Rivals. “I chose Colorado for a lot of reasons. One is how I like their underdog mentality. Everyone looks at them in that way, and that stands out to me. I’ve got connections with people there, and that made it easy. A lot of my people in Nashville know people at Colorado, and that carried over when I visited. It was just easy.”

Summerville (S.C.) Oceanside four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray and Pittsburgh Imani Christian four-star safety Gabe Jenkins both pledged at the end of May. Both are top-400 overall prospects and top-15 recruits in their respective states.

An updated look at Colorado’s 2027 class can be seen here. It also now ranks 4th in the Big 12, behind Texas Tech, Kansas State and West Virginia.