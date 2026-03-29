2027 LB Josiah Poyer commits to USC Trojans

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco three-star linebacker Josiah Poyer has committed to USC, he tells Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

He chose the Trojans over the likes of UCLA, Cal, Notre Dame and many other Power Four offers.

Poyer is the No. 765 overall prospect and No. 60 LB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 65 player in California.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder was offered in January, took a spring visit to campus earlier this month and isn’t wasting anymore time. He’s now the latest to pledge for head coach Lincoln Riley and the Big Ten program.

“The USC offer was huge for me,” Poyer told Rivals’ Greg Biggins earlier this month. “Chad Bowden came to my school and told me how much Rob Ryan, the LB coach liked my tape and that was great to hear.

“It’s always good to have an opportunity to stay home and I’ve always loved USC. It’s just down the street so there’s a lot to like about the program right now.”

As a junior for St. John Bosco, one of the nation’s best high school football programs, Poyer had 54 total tackles, seven sacks and a pair of pass deflections, per MaxPreps. He’s got 121 total tackles to his name across the last two seasons.

Poyer is commitment No. 8 for USC this cycle. He adds to a class that currently ranks No. 5 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.