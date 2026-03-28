2027 LB Tripp Keller commits to Duke

Tampa Jesuit three-star linebacker Tripp Keller announced his commitment to Duke on Friday evening.

He chose the Blue Devils over a slew of other ACC programs like Miami, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and North Carolina.

Keller is the No. 866 overall prospect and No. 75 LB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 99 player in the Sunshine State.

Duke offered Keller back in October while he was on a visit. He’s been to Durham multiple times, including a spring trip last weekend. He’s now in the boat for head coach Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils.

“100-percent Committed! Grateful for the opportunity to play at a championship program,” Keller wrote on X announcing his decision.

Keller is commit No. 3 for Duke this cycle. He flanks Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan three-star defensive lineman King Kalama and Rome (Ga.) quarterback Aidan McPherson.

As a junior for Jesuit, one of the top high school football programs in Florida, Keller racked up 90 total tackles, per MaxPreps. That includes 14 TFL and a sack. He also had three interceptions. Keller has 173 total tackles during his time as a Tiger.

More on Duke Recruiting

Diaz and Co. are looking to take the next step on the recruiting trail after signing the No. 71 class in the nation last cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. That was good for next-to-last in the ACC, finishing ahead of only Virginia.

That class featured just 15 total signees. A pair of blue-chippers headline the freshmen in Durham: Houston St. Thomas four-star EDGE Obinna Umeh and Prosper (Texas) four-star interior offensive lineman Sean Stover.

Michigan made a fervent push to flip Stover late in the cycle, but he stuck with Duke, honoring an early commitment that came on Nov. 25, 2024.

“I am still fully committed to Duke and the Blue Devils,” Stover told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman before eventually inking with the ACC program. “I need time to think through this decision, but I have the biggest game so far this year this week. I will continue to review all of the information my parents and I received over the weekend.”

The full 2026 Duke class can be seen here.