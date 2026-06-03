2027 OL Ty Greene commits to TCU Horned Frogs

Houston Stratford three-star interior offensive lineman Ty Greene has committed to TCU, according to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman.

He chose the Horned Frogs over the likes of Houston, Baylor, Oklahoma State and Kansas State.

Greene is the No. 88 IOL and No. 129 player in Texas in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He checks in as the No. 1,057 prospect overall.

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The towering 6-foot-6, 290-pounder is locking in with head coach Sonny Dykes and the in-state Big 12 program after taking an official visit to Fort Worth over the weekend.

“I’m loving it,” Greene told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman while on his OV. “The highlights have probably been the facilities and the belief the coaches have in all of the players. I just feel like I could thrive there.”

Greene is the second OL recruit to choose TCU this cycle, flanking Crowley (Texas) three-star offensive tackle Alexander Herrera. An up-to-date look at the Frogs’ 2027 haul can be seen here.