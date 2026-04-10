2027 OT Odaefe Oruru commits to Arkansas

Jenks (Okla.) three-star offensive tackle Odaefe Oruru has committed to Arkansas, he announced on Friday evening.

He chose the Razorbacks over Oklahoma State, TCU and others.

Oruru is the No. 428 overall prospect and No. 34 OT in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 11 player in Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pounder announced his decision on X:

“100-percent committed. I just want to say I am committed to the University Of Arkansas. Thank you to all the coaches who recruited me but I’m home. Thank you god for putting me in this situation,” Oruru wrote.

Oruru landed an offer from the SEC program at the end of January while visiting Fayetteville. He becomes commitment No. 3 for new head coach Ryan Silverfield and the Razorbacks.

Last month, Oruru dished on his interest in Arkansas with Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman:

“They are a top contender for sure,” Oruru said of the Hogs. “The coaches — they all follow the same message and I like that and the culture that’s being brought in there. Ever since the staff got there, they have made it clear that I am a top prospect of theirs. I could come in and make an impact as a freshman, and it sounds like a place I could go!”

Oruru joins Sheridan (Ark.) three-star interior offensive lineman Bradley Sturdivant and LaGrange (Ga.) cornerback Zy’Corius Huzzie in the Arkansas class. Last cycle, the Hogs still managed to sign the No. 46 class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings despite the coaching change.